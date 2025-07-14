International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-threatens-100-secondary-tariffs-on-russia-if-no-ukraine-deal-reached-in-50-days-1122437895.html
Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days
Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine... 14.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-14T15:26+0000
2025-07-14T15:41+0000
world
us
donald trump
mark rutte
russia
ukraine
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9bbec85a7bcb1e729bccd37a9ae2ff2a.jpg
Ukraine to Get 'Massive Amount' of Military Equipment, Including Air Defense"We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything. The European nations know that, and we've made a deal today … where we are going to be sending them [Europe] weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We, the United States, will not be having any payment made," Trump told reporters following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte."What we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need ... Of course, the US will keep its stockpiles necessary to defend the country. That is absolutely clear. But it will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense and also missiles and ammunition," Rutte said.Additionally, 17 Patriot missile systems are being prepared for shipment to Europe, with a significant number expected to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2497c990ff43cfd5fa11e7074512e346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, mark rutte, russia, ukraine, nato
us, donald trump, mark rutte, russia, ukraine, nato

Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days

15:26 GMT 14.07.2025 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 14.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine conflict within the next 50 days.
"We are very, very unhappy with [Russia], and we are going to be doing very severe tariffs if we do not have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You would call them secondary tariffs," Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.

Ukraine to Get 'Massive Amount' of Military Equipment, Including Air Defense

"We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything. The European nations know that, and we've made a deal today … where we are going to be sending them [Europe] weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We, the United States, will not be having any payment made," Trump told reporters following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump called it a "very big deal," noting that "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" are going to be purchased from the United States.

"What we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need ... Of course, the US will keep its stockpiles necessary to defend the country. That is absolutely clear. But it will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense and also missiles and ammunition," Rutte said.
Additionally, 17 Patriot missile systems are being prepared for shipment to Europe, with a significant number expected to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russia previously warned that Western long-range weapons are being used to target civilians and disrupt peace efforts, with President Putin emphasizing the potential shift in the conflict if NATO becomes directly involved.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала