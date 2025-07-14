Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine conflict within the next 50 days.
"We are very, very unhappy with [Russia], and we are going to be doing very severe tariffs if we do not have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You would call them secondary tariffs," Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.
Ukraine to Get 'Massive Amount' of Military Equipment, Including Air Defense
"We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything. The European nations know that, and we've made a deal today … where we are going to be sending them [Europe] weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We, the United States, will not be having any payment made," Trump told reporters following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Trump called it a "very big deal," noting that "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" are going to be purchased from the United States.
"What we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need ... Of course, the US will keep its stockpiles necessary to defend the country. That is absolutely clear. But it will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense and also missiles and ammunition," Rutte said.
Additionally, 17 Patriot missile systems are being prepared for shipment to Europe, with a significant number expected to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Russia previously warned that Western long-range weapons are being used to target civilians and disrupt peace efforts, with President Putin emphasizing the potential shift in the conflict if NATO becomes directly involved.