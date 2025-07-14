https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trump-threatens-100-secondary-tariffs-on-russia-if-no-ukraine-deal-reached-in-50-days-1122437895.html

Trump Threatens '100% Secondary Tariffs' on Russia If No Ukraine Deal Reached in 50 Days

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if no resolution is reached in the Ukraine...

Ukraine to Get 'Massive Amount' of Military Equipment, Including Air Defense"We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything. The European nations know that, and we've made a deal today … where we are going to be sending them [Europe] weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We, the United States, will not be having any payment made," Trump told reporters following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte."What we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need ... Of course, the US will keep its stockpiles necessary to defend the country. That is absolutely clear. But it will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense and also missiles and ammunition," Rutte said.Additionally, 17 Patriot missile systems are being prepared for shipment to Europe, with a significant number expected to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

