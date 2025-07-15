https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/chinas-victory-in-ai-race-to-shift-balance-of-power-in-unfavorable-for-us-way---sachs-1122446141.html
China’s Victory in AI Race to Shift Balance of Power in Unfavorable for US Way - Sachs
China's possible victory in the AI race could significantly alter the global balance of power, creating unfavorable conditions for the United States, US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sachs said on Tuesday.
“If we lose the AI race to, say, China, then it could shift the balance of power in the world in a very unfavorable way for our country. So, we have to win the AI race,” Sachs told Fox News.
Sachs acknowledged that China currently produces half of the world's AI researchers but emphasized that the United States can still compete and win in the AI race by establishing its technology as the global standard.
“We want American technology to be the global standard. We want to use it, obviously, in the United States. We also want to export and win, and have the whole world using our technology. That's how you become the standard,” Sachs said.
Later on Tuesday, Trump is set to arrive in Pennsylvania to give a speech on AI and announce a $70 billion investment in new AI data centers and upgrades to the energy grid.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump is set to deliver a key speech on artificial intelligence at an event on July 23, where he will outline his vision for US dominance in this domain.
Following his return to office in January, Trump said that the United States' massive oil and gas reserves will allow it to become a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.