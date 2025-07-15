https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/chinas-victory-in-ai-race-to-shift-balance-of-power-in-unfavorable-for-us-way---sachs-1122446141.html

China's Victory in AI Race to Shift Balance of Power in Unfavorable for US Way - Sachs

China’s Victory in AI Race to Shift Balance of Power in Unfavorable for US Way - Sachs

Sputnik International

China's possible victory in the AI race could significantly alter the global balance of power, creating unfavorable conditions for the United States

Sachs acknowledged that China currently produces half of the world's AI researchers but emphasized that the United States can still compete and win in the AI race by establishing its technology as the global standard. Later on Tuesday, Trump is set to arrive in Pennsylvania to give a speech on AI and announce a $70 billion investment in new AI data centers and upgrades to the energy grid. Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump is set to deliver a key speech on artificial intelligence at an event on July 23, where he will outline his vision for US dominance in this domain. Following his return to office in January, Trump said that the United States' massive oil and gas reserves will allow it to become a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

