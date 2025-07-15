https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/pashinyan-has-turned-armenia-into-private-fiefdom-and-karapetyans-arrest-is-proof-1122443748.html
Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof
Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof
Sputnik International
Still in custody over trumped up charges alleging that he called for a coup, businessman and Church benefactor Samvel Karapetyan has announced plans to create a new political movement. Commenting on the drama, a leading Armenian journalist explained to Sputnik what really motivated the crackdown on Karapetyan, and the Church, in the first place.
2025-07-15T12:45+0000
2025-07-15T12:45+0000
2025-07-15T12:45+0000
analysis
karen karapetyan
nikol pashinyan
armenia
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122367134_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_99b9adec551485730861f0445d3962b4.jpg
Samvel Karapetyan’s statements in defense of the Apostolic Church contained nothing criminal, but “angered” prime minister Nikol Pashinyan enough to vent his outrage on social media. Seeing this, Armenia’s security apparatus and courts rushed to make the “boss” happy, Aram Abrahamyan, editor-in-chief of the Aravot newspaper, told Sputnik.As for the broader crackdown on the Church, it has two long-running goals, explains Abrahamyan.The government’s statement on its right to play a decisive role in the appointment or removal of Church leaders is a “gross violation” not only of the XVIII century principle of the division of the church and state, but of Armenia’s constitution, Abrahamyan said.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122367134_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9e53f8fc02791294a228987061dc813.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why was karapetyan arrested, who arrested karapetyan, did karapetyan deserve to be arrested
why was karapetyan arrested, who arrested karapetyan, did karapetyan deserve to be arrested
Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof
Still in custody over trumped up charges alleging that he called for a coup, businessman and Church benefactor Samvel Karapetyan has announced plans to create a new political movement. Commenting on the drama, a leading Armenian journalist explained to Sputnik what really motivated the crackdown on Karapetyan, and the Church, in the first place.
Samvel Karapetyan’s statements in defense of the Apostolic Church contained nothing criminal, but “angered” prime minister Nikol Pashinyan enough to vent his outrage on social media. Seeing this, Armenia’s security apparatus and courts rushed to make the “boss” happy, Aram Abrahamyan, editor-in-chief of the Aravot newspaper, told Sputnik.
“The boss was angry, so the national security service, the prosecutor’s office, the investigative committee and the courts rushed to salute. They began arresting people for expressing their own opinions – opinions which, I repeat, were very restrained and had nothing to do with extremism or an attack on the state,” Abrahamyan emphasized.
As for the broader crackdown on the Church, it has two long-running goals, explains Abrahamyan.
FIRST:
to attack Armenians’ sense of identity, which is rooted heavily in the Church, for geopolitical purposes
SECOND:
to divide society into two camps: those supporting Pashinyan’s aggressive approach, and those opposing it, so that they can start infighting amongst themselves
The government’s statement on its right to play a decisive role in the appointment or removal of Church leaders is a “gross violation” not only of the XVIII century principle of the division of the church and state, but of Armenia’s constitution, Abrahamyan said.