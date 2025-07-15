https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/pashinyan-has-turned-armenia-into-private-fiefdom-and-karapetyans-arrest-is-proof-1122443748.html

Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof

Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof

Sputnik International

Still in custody over trumped up charges alleging that he called for a coup, businessman and Church benefactor Samvel Karapetyan has announced plans to create a new political movement. Commenting on the drama, a leading Armenian journalist explained to Sputnik what really motivated the crackdown on Karapetyan, and the Church, in the first place.

2025-07-15T12:45+0000

2025-07-15T12:45+0000

2025-07-15T12:45+0000

analysis

karen karapetyan

nikol pashinyan

armenia

church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122367134_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_99b9adec551485730861f0445d3962b4.jpg

Samvel Karapetyan’s statements in defense of the Apostolic Church contained nothing criminal, but “angered” prime minister Nikol Pashinyan enough to vent his outrage on social media. Seeing this, Armenia’s security apparatus and courts rushed to make the “boss” happy, Aram Abrahamyan, editor-in-chief of the Aravot newspaper, told Sputnik.As for the broader crackdown on the Church, it has two long-running goals, explains Abrahamyan.The government’s statement on its right to play a decisive role in the appointment or removal of Church leaders is a “gross violation” not only of the XVIII century principle of the division of the church and state, but of Armenia’s constitution, Abrahamyan said.

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why was karapetyan arrested, who arrested karapetyan, did karapetyan deserve to be arrested