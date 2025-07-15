https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/us-to-construct-its-first-copper-mine-in-over-a-decade-1122441547.html
US to Construct Its First Copper Mine in Over a Decade
US to Construct Its First Copper Mine in Over a Decade
Sputnik International
The United States is set to open its first major copper mine in over a decade, enabling the country to begin copper cathode sales by the end of 2028, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources.
2025-07-15T05:37+0000
2025-07-15T05:37+0000
2025-07-15T05:37+0000
americas
us
donald trump
arizona
phoenix
tucson
copper
copper mining
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122441389_0:164:3060:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_d26cfaf758ccc2800ecfe95767f2f91c.jpg
If all goes according to plan, Ivanhoe Electric will begin construction of its Santa Cruz mine early next year in Arizona, the report said on Monday. The report noted that the mine is in a prime location: it is located on a highway, along a rapidly developing industrial corridor between the cities of Phoenix and Tucson, which could be beneficial for investors. In addition, the site is located among arable land, factories and desert at the intersection of highways, railroads, power lines and gas pipelines, that is, far from public lands, unlike a number of other American mining enterprises, the newspaper reported. In addition, the mine reportedly uses technology that allows separating oxide copper ore from other rocks during the metal mining process. Thus, the company will be able to obtain clean cathodes without sending products from the mine to the smelter, the report added. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would impose a 50% tariff on copper starting August 1 to strengthen national security. Copper is used in a variety of products, from chips and lithium-ion batteries to ships and ammunition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230121/access-to-almost-2-of-global-copper-supply-under-threat-over-peru-unrest-1106547927.html
americas
arizona
phoenix
tucson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122441389_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85d0f8cc995c40e556c49df681cc1cc6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united states, first major copper mine, construct its first copper mine
united states, first major copper mine, construct its first copper mine
US to Construct Its First Copper Mine in Over a Decade
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is set to open its first major copper mine in over a decade, enabling the country to begin copper cathode sales by the end of 2028, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources.
If all goes according to plan, Ivanhoe Electric will begin construction of its Santa Cruz mine early next year in Arizona, the report said on Monday.
The report noted that the mine is in a prime location: it is located on a highway, along a rapidly developing industrial corridor between the cities of Phoenix and Tucson, which could be beneficial for investors. In addition, the site is located among arable land, factories and desert at the intersection of highways, railroads, power lines and gas pipelines, that is, far from public lands, unlike a number of other American mining enterprises, the newspaper reported.
In addition, the mine reportedly uses technology that allows separating oxide copper ore from other rocks during the metal mining process. Thus, the company will be able to obtain clean cathodes without sending products from the mine to the smelter, the report added.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would impose a 50% tariff on copper starting August 1 to strengthen national security. Copper
is used in a variety of products, from chips and lithium-ion batteries to ships and ammunition.
21 January 2023, 08:24 GMT