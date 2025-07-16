International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/hungary-demands-eu-to-sanction-3-ukrainian-defense-ministry-employees---szijjarto-1122448182.html
Hungary Demands EU to Sanction 3 Ukrainian Defense Ministry Employees - Szijjarto
Hungary Demands EU to Sanction 3 Ukrainian Defense Ministry Employees - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Hungary has demanded that the European Union impose sanctions against three Ukrainian Defense Ministry employees involved in the murder of a Transcarpathia Hungarian during forced mobilization, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
2025-07-16T13:37+0000
2025-07-16T13:37+0000
world
hungary
ukrainian crisis
peter szijjarto
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_ba80088ef6c6ce53955ecc40998b8ca7.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/orban-slams-wests-policies-notes-ukraine--eu-already-lost-to-russia-1122427382.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120527104_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53f6bb51bcfb3d0d0859ef557b064079.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary, hungarian szijarto, hungary ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine mobilization, draconian mobilization ukraine
hungary, hungarian szijarto, hungary ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine mobilization, draconian mobilization ukraine

Hungary Demands EU to Sanction 3 Ukrainian Defense Ministry Employees - Szijjarto

13:37 GMT 16.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends the "Gas market 2024: the new world order outlines" plenary session of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends the Gas market 2024: the new world order outlines plenary session of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has demanded that the European Union impose sanctions against three Ukrainian Defense Ministry employees involved in the murder of a Transcarpathia Hungarian during forced mobilization, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"Today we initiated in Brussels the inclusion in the EU sanctions list of all persons responsible for the death of a Hungarian during forced mobilization. We demand that three employees of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the army leadership be held accountable for organizing forced mobilization," Szijjarto said in a video address.
Выставка трофейной техники на Поклонной горе в Москве - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2025
World
Orban Slams West’s Policies, Notes Ukraine & EU 'Already Lost' to Russia
11 July, 11:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала