Hungary Demands EU to Sanction 3 Ukrainian Defense Ministry Employees - Szijjarto
Hungary has demanded that the European Union impose sanctions against three Ukrainian Defense Ministry employees involved in the murder of a Transcarpathia Hungarian during forced mobilization, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
world
hungary
ukrainian crisis
peter szijjarto
european union (eu)
hungary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has demanded that the European Union impose sanctions against three Ukrainian Defense Ministry employees involved in the murder of a Transcarpathia Hungarian during forced mobilization, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"Today we initiated in Brussels the inclusion in the EU sanctions list of all persons responsible for the death of a Hungarian during forced mobilization. We demand that three employees of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the army leadership be held accountable for organizing forced mobilization," Szijjarto said in a video address.