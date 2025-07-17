https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/defying-wests-sanctions-russia-stands-tall-as-worlds-no-4-economic-powerhouse-1122448447.html
Defying West's Sanctions, Russia Stands Tall as World's No. 4 Economic Powerhouse
Defying West's Sanctions, Russia Stands Tall as World's No. 4 Economic Powerhouse
Sputnik International
Despite global pressures, Russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by GDP (PPP) and even doubling its lead over Japan in just one year.
2025-07-17T06:45+0000
2025-07-17T06:45+0000
2025-07-17T06:45+0000
multimedia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
russia
japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/11/1122450538_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_114efba6a444a489317ede81aa44ea3d.png
In September 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia held fourth place among the globe's largest economies in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Since then, the West has relentlessly unleashed everything it has to undermine this position, but Russia has successfully withstood this massive pressure.Russia continues to advance, now surpassing Germany, the UK, and France. While India and China remain in the lead, Russia remains resilient, outshining major Western economies. The gap between Russia and Japan has widened significantly, rising from $264 billion to $514 billion in just one year.
1
russia
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/11/1122450538_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_db56419c5c52b2df0935a4a63795dd7e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
despite global pressures, russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by gdp (ppp) and even doubling its lead over japan in just one year.
despite global pressures, russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by gdp (ppp) and even doubling its lead over japan in just one year.
Defying West's Sanctions, Russia Stands Tall as World's No. 4 Economic Powerhouse
Despite global pressures, Russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by GDP (PPP) and even doubling its lead over Japan in just one year.
In September 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia held fourth place among the globe's largest economies in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Since then, the West has relentlessly unleashed everything it has to undermine this position, but Russia has successfully withstood this massive pressure.
Russia continues to advance, now surpassing Germany, the UK, and France. While India and China remain in the lead, Russia remains resilient, outshining major Western economies. The gap between Russia and Japan has widened significantly, rising from $264 billion to $514 billion in just one year.