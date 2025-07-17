International
500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents
Despite global pressures, Russia's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, maintaining its fourth-place position worldwide by GDP (PPP) and even doubling its lead over Japan in just one year.
In September 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia held fourth place among the globe's largest economies in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Since then, the West has relentlessly unleashed everything it has to undermine this position, but Russia has successfully withstood this massive pressure.Russia continues to advance, now surpassing Germany, the UK, and France. While India and China remain in the lead, Russia remains resilient, outshining major Western economies. The gap between Russia and Japan has widened significantly, rising from $264 billion to $514 billion in just one year.
In September 2024, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia held fourth place among the globe's largest economies in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Since then, the West has relentlessly unleashed everything it has to undermine this position, but Russia has successfully withstood this massive pressure.
Russia continues to advance, now surpassing Germany, the UK, and France. While India and China remain in the lead, Russia remains resilient, outshining major Western economies. The gap between Russia and Japan has widened significantly, rising from $264 billion to $514 billion in just one year.
