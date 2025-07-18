https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/israel-launches-airstrike-on-suburbs-of-city-of-suwayda-in-southern-syria---reports-1122454245.html
Israel Launches Airstrike on Suburbs of City of Suwayda in Southern Syria - Reports
Israel Launches Airstrike on Suburbs of City of Suwayda in Southern Syria - Reports
Israel carried out an airstrike on the suburbs of the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, the SANA news agency reported. 18.07.2025, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, the Syria TV broadcaster reported, citing local sources, that clashes between Bedouin tribes and armed groups resumed in the province of Suwayda in southern Syria.
