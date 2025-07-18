International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/israel-launches-airstrike-on-suburbs-of-city-of-suwayda-in-southern-syria---reports-1122454245.html
Israel Launches Airstrike on Suburbs of City of Suwayda in Southern Syria - Reports
Israel Launches Airstrike on Suburbs of City of Suwayda in Southern Syria - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel carried out an airstrike on the suburbs of the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, the SANA news agency reported. 18.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-18T05:52+0000
2025-07-18T05:52+0000
world
middle east
syria
suwayda
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122282836_0:305:3072:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_4c7bad146080f22c98af546f5d84f323.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Syria TV broadcaster reported, citing local sources, that clashes between Bedouin tribes and armed groups resumed in the province of Suwayda in southern Syria.
syria
suwayda
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/12/1122282836_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dfe2ca0615da6b93cea3b5f793d93c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, syria, suwayda, israel
middle east, syria, suwayda, israel

Israel Launches Airstrike on Suburbs of City of Suwayda in Southern Syria - Reports

05:52 GMT 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ghaith AlsayedA man takes a cellphone photo as missiles fired from Iran toward Israel fly over Syrian territory in Damascus
A man takes a cellphone photo as missiles fired from Iran toward Israel fly over Syrian territory in Damascus - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
Subscribe
Israel carried out an airstrike on the suburbs of the city of Suwayda in southern Syria, the SANA news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the Syria TV broadcaster reported, citing local sources, that clashes between Bedouin tribes and armed groups resumed in the province of Suwayda in southern Syria.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала