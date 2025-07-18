International
Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official
Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official
Israeli military actions jeopardize Syrian sovereignty and exacerbate instability in the neighboring country during a critical period, Khaled Khiari, the UN... 18.07.2025, Sputnik International
It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region, the UN official added.
05:57 GMT 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitUN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) seen along the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, seen from Israel, Thursday, July 6, 2023
Israeli military actions jeopardize Syrian sovereignty and exacerbate instability in the neighboring country during a critical period, Khaled Khiari, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East and Asia Pacific, said on Thursday.
“In addition to violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Israel’s actions undermine a force to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and further destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,” Khiari said during an emergency session on the situation in Syria.
It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region, the UN official added.
