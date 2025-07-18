https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/israels-actions-violate-syrian-sovereignty---un-official-1122454341.html
Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official
Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official
Sputnik International
Israeli military actions jeopardize Syrian sovereignty and exacerbate instability in the neighboring country during a critical period, Khaled Khiari, the UN... 18.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-18T05:57+0000
2025-07-18T05:57+0000
2025-07-18T05:57+0000
world
middle east
syria
israel
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_0:135:3072:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_57be39a5581d06a54c3fab02567cd942.jpg
It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region, the UN official added.
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d321f2f9372981c81b47aa8db3a2a2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, syria, israel, the united nations (un)
middle east, syria, israel, the united nations (un)
Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official
Israeli military actions jeopardize Syrian sovereignty and exacerbate instability in the neighboring country during a critical period, Khaled Khiari, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East and Asia Pacific, said on Thursday.
“In addition to violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Israel’s actions undermine a force to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and further destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,” Khiari said during an emergency session on the situation in Syria.
It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region, the UN official added.