https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/israels-actions-violate-syrian-sovereignty---un-official-1122454341.html

Israel’s Actions Violate Syrian Sovereignty - UN Official

Sputnik International

Israeli military actions jeopardize Syrian sovereignty and exacerbate instability in the neighboring country during a critical period, Khaled Khiari, the UN... 18.07.2025

2025-07-18T05:57+0000

2025-07-18T05:57+0000

2025-07-18T05:57+0000

world

middle east

syria

israel

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_0:135:3072:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_57be39a5581d06a54c3fab02567cd942.jpg

It is vital that both Israel and Syria refrain from all actions that could undermine stability in the region, the UN official added.

syria

israel

2025

middle east, syria, israel, the united nations (un)