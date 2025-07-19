https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/fbi-allegedly-told-agents-to-flag-mentions-of-trump-in-epstein-files---us-senator-1122457932.html

FBI Allegedly Told Agents to Flag Mentions of Trump in Epstein Files - US Senator

The FBI allegedly urged the agents to track US President Donald Trump references in the Epstein case, US Senator Dick Durbin said in a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Durbin claimed the FBI was pressured to assign around 1,000 staff to work 24-hour shifts in March to review 100,000 Epstein-related records for rapid release, with untrained personnel from the New York office reportedly assisting in the process. "My office was told that these personnel were instructed to "flag" any records in which President Trump was mentioned," Durbin said. Durbin went on to say that despite weeks of intensive review, it took the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over three more months to conclude there was no incriminating "client list." He added that the July 7 memo omitted any mention of a whistleblower or promised documents, and suggested public trust was further eroded by the release of allegedly altered surveillance footage from outside Epstein’s cell. Durbin questioned the accuracy of previous public statements regarding Epstein-related records and said the lack of transparency may undermine trust in the DOJ’s July 7 conclusion that no incriminating "client list" exists. In his letter, Senator Durbin requested answers by August 1, including whether all Epstein files have been personally reviewed, why a "client list" was publicly claimed in February but not released, and details about a whistleblower’s disclosure of additional records. He also asked for the names of ethics officials consulted, reasons for assigning 1,000 FBI staff to 24-hour shifts, and why mentions of Trump were flagged and how those records were handled.

