Houthis Say Attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Using Hypersonic Missile

DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed that it has carried out another hypersonic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

The spokesman added in his post on Telegram that the Houthis were going to continue attacks, unless Israel stopped military action in the Gaza Strip and lifted the blockade. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram on Friday evening that a missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen had been intercepted. A Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

