Houthis Say Attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Using Hypersonic Missile
Houthis Say Attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Using Hypersonic Missile
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed that it has carried out another hypersonic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
The spokesman added in his post on Telegram that the Houthis were going to continue attacks, unless Israel stopped military action in the Gaza Strip and lifted the blockade. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram on Friday evening that a missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen had been intercepted. A Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has claimed that it has carried out another hypersonic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
"We have carried out an advanced military operation against Lod Airport [Ben Gurion] in the occupied Jaffa region using the 'Palestine-2' hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on social media.
The spokesman added in his post on Telegram that the Houthis were going to continue attacks, unless Israel stopped military action in the Gaza Strip and lifted the blockade.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Telegram on Friday evening that a missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen had been intercepted.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF [ Israeli Air Force]," the IDF said.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.