India Advances in Tech With First Domestic Semiconductor

India will produce and release its first domestically designed and manufactured semiconductor this year, Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Some of the most complex types of chips are being developed in the cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon and Chennai, the minister added. In May, Vaishnaw said that India would present indigenous 28-90 nanometer chips that could be used in the automotive, telecommunications, energy and rail industries.

