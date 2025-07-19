India Advances in Tech With First Domestic Semiconductor

International
India will produce and release its first domestically designed and manufactured semiconductor this year, Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
Some of the most complex types of chips are being developed in the cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon and Chennai, the minister added. In May, Vaishnaw said that India would present indigenous 28-90 nanometer chips that could be used in the automotive, telecommunications, energy and rail industries.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India will produce and release its first domestically designed and manufactured semiconductor this year, Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.
"Now, we are starting the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. We have already approved six semiconductor plants. Their construction is going on. We will have the first Made in India chip in 2025," the Economic Times quoted Vaishnav as saying at a conference in the southern city of Hyderabad.
Some of the most complex types of chips are being developed in the cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon and Chennai, the minister added.
In May, Vaishnaw said that India would present indigenous 28-90 nanometer chips that could be used in the automotive, telecommunications, energy and rail industries.
