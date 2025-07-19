https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/sy-hersh-reveals-zelenskyys-imminent-replacement-by-ukrainian-general-1122458547.html

SY Hersh Reveals Zelenskyy's Imminent Replacement by Ukrainian General

SY Hersh Reveals Zelenskyy's Imminent Replacement by Ukrainian General

US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh asserts in a new article that Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK and former top general Valerii Zaluzhny could potentially replace President Volodymyr Zelensky if US President Donald Trump decides to make that move.

Should Zelensky refuse to leave willfully, "he’s going to go by force," a US official told Hersh. Furthermore, Hersh mentioned that Zelensky is aware of "what is coming" and, according to the US official and in light of the recent changes in the Ukrainian cabinet, "is starting to recognize the warning signs." The official believes that Zelensky will likely leave the presidency "feet first," as Trump administration officials discuss whether to intervene in Ukraine's internal situation to expedite the removal of the increasingly unpopular leader or just let the Ukrainians sort the situation out themselves. On a separate note, the official remarked that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has been a "total bust," as Ukrainian pilots have only managed to learn how to take off, not how to land. In February, US President Donald Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that Zelensky's public approval rating was "down to 4%" and called him a dictator who refuses to hold elections. Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024. The presidential election in Ukraine was canceled due to martial law and general mobilization.

