Trump Files Lawsuit Against Murdoch, Two Reporters, Dow Jones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump says he has filed a lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch in order to stand up for the American people against "fake news."
Court records, released on Friday, revealed that Trump filed a lawsuit against Murdoch, two Wall Street Journal reporters - Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo - and Dow Jones & Company over the publication of an alleged letter he wrote to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his ‘friends’ are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case," Trump said on Truth Social on Friday.
CBS reported on Friday that the lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, seeks at least $10 billion in damages and alleges that The Wall Street Journal’s claims were "false, defamatory, unsubstantiated, and disparaging."
Late on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published a birthday card for Epstein, allegedly signed by Trump, with a congratulations note written inside the outline of a naked woman.