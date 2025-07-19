https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/trump-files-lawsuit-against-murdoch-two-reporters-dow-jones-1122458242.html

Trump Files Lawsuit Against Murdoch, Two Reporters, Dow Jones

Trump Files Lawsuit Against Murdoch, Two Reporters, Dow Jones

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump says he has filed a lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch in order to stand up for the American people against "fake news."

2025-07-19T04:59+0000

2025-07-19T04:59+0000

2025-07-19T04:59+0000

americas

us

americans

donald trump

rupert murdoch

jeffrey epstein

dow jones

fake news

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_0:0:2388:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ae33e5cbd21fe4730f25d88cc305e83f.jpg

Court records, released on Friday, revealed that Trump filed a lawsuit against Murdoch, two Wall Street Journal reporters - Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo - and Dow Jones & Company over the publication of an alleged letter he wrote to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. CBS reported on Friday that the lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, seeks at least $10 billion in damages and alleges that The Wall Street Journal’s claims were "false, defamatory, unsubstantiated, and disparaging." Late on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published a birthday card for Epstein, allegedly signed by Trump, with a congratulations note written inside the outline of a naked woman.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

murdoch, fake news