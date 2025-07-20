https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/russia-and-iran-launch-joint-naval-drills-in-caspian-sea-1122461939.html
Russia and Iran will begin the three-day CASAREX 2025 joint drills in the Caspian Sea on July 21, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
These drills are of a search and rescue nature. The naval forces of both countries, as well as members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will take part in them. Observers from the countries of the Caspian region will also be present at the exercises, Tasnim reported. The news agency specified that the goal of the drills is to increase the level of maritime security and cooperation between the naval forces of the countries surrounding the Caspian Sea. Five countries border the Caspian Sea: Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran will begin the three-day CASAREX 2025 joint drills in the Caspian Sea on July 21, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
These drills are of a search and rescue nature. The naval forces of both countries, as well as members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will take part in them. Observers from the countries of the Caspian region will also be present at the exercises, Tasnim reported.
The news agency specified that the goal of the drills is to increase the level of maritime security and cooperation between the naval forces of the countries surrounding the Caspian Sea.
Five countries border the Caspian Sea: Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan.