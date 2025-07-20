https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/syria-needs-to-use-all-its-resources-to-prevent-terrorist-activity-in-country---rubio-1122460446.html

Syria Needs to Use All Its Resources to Prevent Terrorist Activity in Country - Rubio

The Syrian authorities need to use all their resources to prevent the Islamic State (IS or ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and other "violent jihadists" from operating in the country if they want to establish peace, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Earlier, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba said that clashes between Druze units and Bedouin tribes in the city of Suwayda in southern Syria had ceased. Last week, armed Bedouin groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, clashing with Druze self-defense forces. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that over 30 people had been killed and 100 others wounded in the clashes, including 20 troops loyal to the Syrian transitional government. On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the army and interior ministry deployed troops to Suwayda to clear the city of illegal armed factions. Later, they began withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda toward Damascus, transferring residential areas under the control of internal security forces. The Israeli government ordered an immediate military strike against Syrian forces. Israel said it acted out of concern for the Druze community of Syria, citing close ties with the Druze population within Israel and historic connections.*a terrorist organization banned in Russia

