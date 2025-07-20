https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/western-intelligence-intensifies-attempts-to-recruit-russian-diplomats-1122462224.html

Western Intelligence Intensifies Attempts to Recruit Russian Diplomats

Western Intelligence Intensifies Attempts to Recruit Russian Diplomats

Western intelligence agencies have stepped up their attempts to recruit Russian diplomats after the beginning of the special military operation, Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipayev has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"After the beginning of the special military operation, this activity [attempts to put pressure on Russian diplomats or recruit them], which involves various methods of influence, has intensified," Lipayev said. Russian diplomats and their family members are have always been in the sphere of special attention of Western intelligence services, Lipayev added. In March, 2024, former Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US intelligence services were actively seeking to recruit Russian diplomats, including by sending them recruitment offers to their phones and approaching them in public.

