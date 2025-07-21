https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/foreign-ships-now-need-fsb-green-light-to-enter-russian-ports-1122467277.html

Foreign Ships Now Need FSB Green Light to Enter Russian Ports

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a decree stipulating that vessels arriving from foreign ports may enter Russian seaports only with the approval of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The entry into seaports of Russia by vessels arriving from foreign ports shall be permitted by the port captain, subject to coordination with an official of the Federal Security Service," the decree read.

