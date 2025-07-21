https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/global-hack-hits-us-agencies-via-microsoft-sharepoint-flaw-1122466286.html
Global Hack Hits US Agencies via Microsoft SharePoint Flaw
Global Hack Hits US Agencies via Microsoft SharePoint Flaw
Sputnik International
Hackers attacked US government agencies and companies thanks to a vulnerability in Microsoft's SharePoint application, the Washington Post reports, citing officials and private researchers.
2025-07-21T09:24+0000
2025-07-21T09:24+0000
2025-07-21T09:24+0000
world
canada
australia
us
microsoft
hack
hack attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104883/01/1048830146_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_876b826ff439407be8fe90ba785b30c1.jpg
Hackers have taken advantage of a major security breach in Microsoft's widely used server software to launch a global attack on government agencies and companies over the past few days, the publication said. According to the publication, national and regional agencies, universities, and energy companies have been affected. The newspaper said that the US, as well as Canada and Australia, had begun investigating the vulnerability of SharePoint servers. At the same time, as the publication points out, Microsoft has not yet released an update to fix the situation. It is still unclear who exactly carried out the hack and what its ultimate goal was.
canada
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104883/01/1048830146_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_d40c2dc609b4521048f17bd1d5d7dcbd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cyberattack, microsoft sharepoint hack, us government hack, sharepoint vulnerability, global cyber breach, microsoft security flaw, hacking news, us agencies hacked, sharepoint exploit, cybersecurity incident, tech news, software vulnerability, canada hack, australia cyberattack
cyberattack, microsoft sharepoint hack, us government hack, sharepoint vulnerability, global cyber breach, microsoft security flaw, hacking news, us agencies hacked, sharepoint exploit, cybersecurity incident, tech news, software vulnerability, canada hack, australia cyberattack
Global Hack Hits US Agencies via Microsoft SharePoint Flaw
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hackers attacked US government agencies and companies thanks to a vulnerability in Microsoft's SharePoint application, the Washington Post reports, citing officials and private researchers.
Hackers have taken advantage of a major security breach in Microsoft's widely used server software to launch a global attack on government agencies and companies over the past few days, the publication said.
According to the publication, national and regional agencies, universities, and energy companies have been affected.
The newspaper said that the US, as well as Canada and Australia, had begun investigating the vulnerability of SharePoint servers.
At the same time, as the publication points out, Microsoft has not yet released an update to fix the situation.
It is still unclear who exactly carried out the hack and what its ultimate goal was.