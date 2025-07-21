https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/global-hack-hits-us-agencies-via-microsoft-sharepoint-flaw-1122466286.html

Global Hack Hits US Agencies via Microsoft SharePoint Flaw

Hackers attacked US government agencies and companies thanks to a vulnerability in Microsoft's SharePoint application, the Washington Post reports, citing officials and private researchers.

Hackers have taken advantage of a major security breach in Microsoft's widely used server software to launch a global attack on government agencies and companies over the past few days, the publication said. According to the publication, national and regional agencies, universities, and energy companies have been affected. The newspaper said that the US, as well as Canada and Australia, had begun investigating the vulnerability of SharePoint servers. At the same time, as the publication points out, Microsoft has not yet released an update to fix the situation. It is still unclear who exactly carried out the hack and what its ultimate goal was.

