Iran Conducts Successful Suborbital Test With Qased Launch Vehicle
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has conducted a successful suborbital test using the Qased carrier rocket to launch satellites into orbit, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The test results will be used to improve the efficiency of launching Iran's satellites and other spacecraft into Earth orbit, the news agency reported.