Iran Conducts Successful Suborbital Test With Qased Launch Vehicle
Iran Conducts Successful Suborbital Test With Qased Launch Vehicle
Sputnik International
Iran has conducted a successful suborbital test using the Qased carrier rocket to launch satellites into orbit, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The test results will be used to improve the efficiency of launching Iran's satellites and other spacecraft into Earth orbit, the news agency reported.
News
13:18 GMT 21.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has conducted a successful suborbital test using the Qased carrier rocket to launch satellites into orbit, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The test results will be used to improve the efficiency of launching Iran's satellites and other spacecraft into Earth orbit, the news agency reported.
