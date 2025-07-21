International
Rosatom Unveils Next-Gen Uranium Centrifuge With Record Efficiency
Rosatom Unveils Next-Gen Uranium Centrifuge With Record Efficiency
Rosatom Unveils Next-Gen Uranium Centrifuge With Record Efficiency

09:14 GMT 21.07.2025
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday that it had created a new 10th generation gas centrifuge for enriching uranium with increased productivity.
"The fuel division of Rosatom has manufactured a pilot batch of 10th-generation gas centrifuges for separating uranium isotopes ... In terms of its technical characteristics, the new machine surpasses all centrifuges of previous generations operating at Rosatom enterprises," the company said in a statement.
