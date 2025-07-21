https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/rosatom-unveils-next-gen-uranium-centrifuge-with-record-efficiency-1122465902.html

Rosatom Unveils Next-Gen Uranium Centrifuge With Record Efficiency

Rosatom Unveils Next-Gen Uranium Centrifuge With Record Efficiency

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday that it had created a new 10th generation gas centrifuge for enriching uranium with increased productivity.

2025-07-21T09:14+0000

2025-07-21T09:14+0000

2025-07-21T09:14+0000

russia

rosatom

nuclear energy

nuclear enrichment

nuclear technology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796857_0:237:3143:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f101eaa932de879a65bd9e2c94b3f527.jpg

"The fuel division of Rosatom has manufactured a pilot batch of 10th-generation gas centrifuges for separating uranium isotopes ... In terms of its technical characteristics, the new machine surpasses all centrifuges of previous generations operating at Rosatom enterprises," the company said in a statement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosatom, uranium enrichment, gas centrifuge, 10th generation centrifuge, russian nuclear technology, isotope separation, nuclear fuel, uranium processing, nuclear energy, rosatom innovation, russia uranium program, advanced centrifuge technology, nuclear industry news