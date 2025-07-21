https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/rosatom-unveils-next-gen-uranium-centrifuge-with-record-efficiency-1122465902.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday that it had created a new 10th generation gas centrifuge for enriching uranium with increased productivity.
"The fuel division of Rosatom has manufactured a pilot batch of 10th-generation gas centrifuges for separating uranium isotopes ... In terms of its technical characteristics, the new machine surpasses all centrifuges of previous generations operating at Rosatom enterprises," the company said in a statement.