Russia Among Top 5 Countries With Greatest Industrial Sector Contribution to Economy
Russia has become one of the top five countries with the greatest contribution of the industrial sector to the economy, World Bank data analyzed by Sputnik showed.
China is the largest industrial economy, whose industrial sector contribution to its GDP has grown almost 2% and amounted to $6.8 trillion. China is followed by the United States with a 3% growth to $5.1 trillion. Germany occupies the third place, but its contribution has dropped 2.5% to $1.2 trillion. India increased its industrial share by 4%, up to $957 billion, while Russian industrial contribution grew by 6% and amounted to $668 billion, the data showed. The United Kingdom's industrial share in the economy increased by 3.5% reaching $610 billion, while Mexico's industrial production grew just under 1% and amounted to $586 billion. The economic share of France's industry decreased by 2% to $554.9 billion, Saudi Arabia's industry dropped 4% to $554.8 billion, and Indonesia's industry declined by 0.4% to $549 billion. Overall, in 2024 the industry contributed $28.9 trillion to the global economy, compared to $28.5 in 2023.
