https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/inciting-ukraine-to-commit-terrorist-acts-will-receive-adequate-response---lavrov-1122471975.html
Lavrov Issues Strong Warning Against Goading Ukraine Into Acts of Terrorism
Lavrov Issues Strong Warning Against Goading Ukraine Into Acts of Terrorism
Sputnik International
All attempts to incite Kiev to commit terrorist acts will receive an adequate response, Moscow will achieve all its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2025-07-22T11:46+0000
2025-07-22T11:46+0000
2025-07-22T13:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kiev
sergey lavrov
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122440293_0:13:1009:581_1920x0_80_0_0_9551cdfa9be6071d22417f8905ba5d1f.jpg
"Constant incitement of the Kiev regime to continue provocations, continue terrorist acts against civilian objects, against peaceful citizens of Russia ... these actions do not stop. Of course, they will receive a worthy rebuff. Russia will achieve all those goals," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his counterpart from Mozambique.Key Lavrov's statements after talks with the Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas:
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122440293_0:0:1009:758_1920x0_80_0_0_08c7913ae532f9a1e47c75df0e2ebdd2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
all attempts to incite kiev to commit terrorist acts will receive an adequate response, moscow will achieve all its goals, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said on tuesday.
all attempts to incite kiev to commit terrorist acts will receive an adequate response, moscow will achieve all its goals, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov said on tuesday.
Lavrov Issues Strong Warning Against Goading Ukraine Into Acts of Terrorism
11:46 GMT 22.07.2025 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 22.07.2025)
All attempts to incite Kiev to commit terrorist acts will receive an adequate response, Moscow will achieve all its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Constant incitement of the Kiev regime to continue provocations, continue terrorist acts against civilian objects, against peaceful citizens of Russia ... these actions do not stop. Of course, they will receive a worthy rebuff. Russia will achieve all those goals," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his counterpart from Mozambique.
Key Lavrov's statements after talks with the Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas:
Trump's reasonable approach, including his willingness to engage in dialogue, will not go unnoticed in Europe.
Europe has become rabid and part of the "international disgrace" toward Russia.
Incitement of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks will receive a fitting response.
Any threats from Germany toward Russia cause concern for any reasonable person.
Historical lessons must not be forgotten, but they have been poorly learned by the current generations of Germans and French.
The next session of the Russian-Mozambican intergovernmental commission will be held in 2026 in the Mozambique's capital of Maputo.
Russia is ready to consider any requests from Mozambique regarding the republic's defense capabilities in the field of counterterrorism.
The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference is planned for this year in Egypt.