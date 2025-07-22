https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/inciting-ukraine-to-commit-terrorist-acts-will-receive-adequate-response---lavrov-1122471975.html

Lavrov Issues Strong Warning Against Goading Ukraine Into Acts of Terrorism

All attempts to incite Kiev to commit terrorist acts will receive an adequate response, Moscow will achieve all its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Constant incitement of the Kiev regime to continue provocations, continue terrorist acts against civilian objects, against peaceful citizens of Russia ... these actions do not stop. Of course, they will receive a worthy rebuff. Russia will achieve all those goals," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his counterpart from Mozambique.Key Lavrov's statements after talks with the Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas:

