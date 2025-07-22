https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/us-house-rules-committee-halts-sessions-amid-dispute-over-epstein-case-documents-1122470729.html

US House Rules Committee Halts Sessions Amid Dispute Over Epstein Case Documents

The Committee on Rules of the US House of Representatives canceled all meetings until the end of July following a disruption caused by demands from committee members to hold a vote on the release of materials related to the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, the US newspaper reported.

During the committee session on Monday evening, both Republican and Democratic rank-and-file members called loudly for a vote on the forced publication of materials on the Epstein case, the newspaper reported. The demands derailed the meeting, which had been scheduled to address several legislative proposals. According to the report, instead of continuing the session, Republicans opted to recess the meeting. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said it was "unlikely" the committee would reconvene that week. Lawmakers later confirmed there were no plans to resume meetings before the August recess. As a result, the committee will go into the break without taking action on several pending bills, the media reported. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the accusations of his alleged ties to Epstein were the Democrats' "new SCAM." In an interview with the Real America's Voice broadcaster, the US leader called those Republicans who had accused him of alleged ties to the late financier naive and unstable. On Friday, the president asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the transcripts of the court hearings in the case against Epstein. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the United States with sex trafficking of minors, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, he had sex with dozens of underage girls at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, and then assigned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls. Some of the victims were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's arraignment, ruled that he should remain in custody and not be released on bail. In late July of that year, it was reported that he was found in a prison cell "semi-conscious" and later died. The investigation revealed that the financier had committed suicide.

