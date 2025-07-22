https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/us-special-envoy-witkoff-heading-to-gaza-region--state-department-1122474134.html

US Special Envoy Witkoff Heading to ‘Gaza Region’ – State Department

US Special Envoy Witkoff Heading to ‘Gaza Region’ – State Department

Sputnik International

The US State Department has confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to the "Gaza region" for high-stakes talks. 22.07.2025, Sputnik International

2025-07-22T19:03+0000

2025-07-22T19:03+0000

2025-07-22T19:06+0000

world

us

newsfeed

gaza strip

state department

israel-gaza conflict

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/10/1121574065_0:0:2262:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_684f6394f04565ec16f2ea23a19381e1.jpg

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to the "Gaza region," State Department Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday. "Going to the region," Bruce told reporters when asked if Witkoff is going to the Gaza Strip area. She called on people to remember that the US has many partners in the area. "So, keep that in mind when it comes to the specific location of the envoy. I do not have that, but it is a dynamic, we are looking to finalize this arrangement," she added.

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, newsfeed, gaza strip, state department, israel-gaza conflict, israel