US Special Envoy Witkoff Heading to ‘Gaza Region’ – State Department

22.07.2025
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to the "Gaza region," State Department Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday. "Going to the region," Bruce told reporters when asked if Witkoff is going to the Gaza Strip area. She called on people to remember that the US has many partners in the area. "So, keep that in mind when it comes to the specific location of the envoy. I do not have that, but it is a dynamic, we are looking to finalize this arrangement," she added.
19:03 GMT 22.07.2025 (Updated: 19:06 GMT 22.07.2025)
