Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source

THIRD ROUND OF TALKS BETWEEN RUSSIA, UKRAINE IN ISTANBUL ENDS, LASTED ABOUT HOUR - SOURCE TO SPUTNIK
23.07.2025
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source close to the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday. "The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace," the source said, adding that the meeting is being held tete-a-tete.
17:09 GMT 23.07.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankCiragan Palace in Istanbul, where the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected.
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source close to the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace," the source said, adding that the meeting is being held tete-a-tete.
