Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source

Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source

ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source close to the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday. "The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace," the source said, adding that the meeting is being held tete-a-tete.

