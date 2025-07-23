https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/heads-of-russian-ukrainian-delegations-hold-meeting-at-ciragan-palace-in-istanbul--source-1122478849.html
Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source
Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source
Sputnik International
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security... 23.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-23T17:09+0000
2025-07-23T17:09+0000
2025-07-23T17:09+0000
world
ukraine
russia
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122171585_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_1c044a20815ee56f13cc91e0de084f6b.jpg
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source close to the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday. "The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace," the source said, adding that the meeting is being held tete-a-tete.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122171585_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5547d1789480c534d8c28c15c27cd2e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, talks
Heads of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Hold Meeting at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul- Source
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source close to the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace," the source said, adding that the meeting is being held tete-a-tete.