International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-navy-begins-july-storm-drills-1122475348.html
Russian Navy Begins ‘July Storm’ Drills
Russian Navy Begins ‘July Storm’ Drills
Sputnik International
The Russian Navy has started the "July Storm" drills in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry... 23.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-23T06:16+0000
2025-07-23T06:20+0000
military
pacific
caspian sea
navy
russian navy
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119872415_0:84:3342:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b2be22984df654cf2f84b6accb9fbe.jpg
"From July 23 to July 27, under the general leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev, the operational exercise of the Navy ‘July Storm’ is being conducted in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, with the involvement of forces from the Northern, Pacific, Baltic fleets and the Caspian flotilla," the ministry said in a statement.The exercises involve:
pacific
caspian sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
July Storm Navy Drills
Sputnik International
July Storm Navy Drills
2025-07-23T06:16+0000
true
PT1M23S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119872415_306:0:3037:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b90bb31e7237438d4792605524e425f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pacific, caspian sea, navy, russian navy, russian defense ministry, видео
pacific, caspian sea, navy, russian navy, russian defense ministry, видео

Russian Navy Begins ‘July Storm’ Drills

06:16 GMT 23.07.2025 (Updated: 06:20 GMT 23.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankDestruction of a hypothetical enemy submarine by the crew of the small MPK-82 anti-submarine ship using the RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedo weapons
Destruction of a hypothetical enemy submarine by the crew of the small MPK-82 anti-submarine ship using the RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedo weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Navy has started the "July Storm" drills in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.
"From July 23 to July 27, under the general leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev, the operational exercise of the Navy ‘July Storm’ is being conducted in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, with the involvement of forces from the Northern, Pacific, Baltic fleets and the Caspian flotilla," the ministry said in a statement.
The exercises involve:
Over 150 warships & support vessels
120 aircraft
10 coastal missile systems
950 military/special vehicles
More than 15,000 troops
© Sputnik
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала