Russian Navy Begins ‘July Storm’ Drills

Russian Navy Begins ‘July Storm’ Drills

The Russian Navy has started the "July Storm" drills in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry... 23.07.2025, Sputnik International

"From July 23 to July 27, under the general leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev, the operational exercise of the Navy ‘July Storm’ is being conducted in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas, with the involvement of forces from the Northern, Pacific, Baltic fleets and the Caspian flotilla," the ministry said in a statement.The exercises involve:

