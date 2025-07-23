https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/third-round-of-russia-ukraine-talks-begins-in-expanded-format-in-istanbul-1122479165.html
ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in expanded format kicked off in Istanbul on Wednesday after opening remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The talks are being held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting.
