https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/third-round-of-russia-ukraine-talks-begins-in-expanded-format-in-istanbul-1122479165.html

Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul

Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul

Sputnik International

ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in expanded format kicked off in Istanbul on Wednesday after opening remarks by Turkish Foreign... 23.07.2025, Sputnik International

2025-07-23T17:56+0000

2025-07-23T17:56+0000

2025-07-23T17:56+0000

world

istanbul

russia

ukraine

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122479011_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_920c09ca6a7aca544f0d8c01dd10ee90.jpg

ISTANBUL, (Sputnik) - The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in expanded format kicked off in Istanbul on Wednesday after opening remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The talks are being held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting.

istanbul

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul, russia, ukraine, talks