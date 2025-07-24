https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/a-personal-robot-coach-for-runners-created-in-russia-1122483400.html

Engineers from the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have developed a personal robot coach for amateur athletes and professional track-and-field athletes.

This compact new device can also help address the staffing shortage in educational institutions, according to the university's press service.However, the limited availability of personal trainers and lack of motivation make physical activity irregular for many. DSTU researchers also highlighted staffing issues in educational institutions. To track their activity, both amateurs and professional athletes use various devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and smartphone apps. However, these tools are often ineffective due to the lack of visual control. Additionally, having a coach or watching training videos can help improve exercise technique, particularly for exercises that may pose injury risks. DSTU engineers have developed a robot coach that uses video cameras to monitor the movements of athletes, warn them of risks associated with certain exercises, and create personalized training plans. Weighing about five kilograms, the robot coach is portable and can be used outdoors. It can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h, making it suitable for both sprinters up to second-class level and marathon runners, explained Andrey Iziumov, head of the "Robotics and Mechatronics" department at DSTU. Preliminary estimates from the university's researchers indicate that around 60 percent of track-and-field athletes are dissatisfied with the results of their training, particularly due to losing pace during runs or excessive strain on ligaments and tendons. Iziumov clarified that the new DSTU robot coach, which is controlled via a mobile app, allows for more effective training and better load management. The project was developed with the support of the Innovation Support Fund as part of the "Student Startup" program.

