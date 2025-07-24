https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/thai-cambodian-sonflict-only-suits-america---ex-us-marine-1122485561.html

Thai-Cambodian Сonflict Only ‘Suits’ America - Ex-US Marine

Earlier on Thursday, there was an escalation of clashes between troops of the two countries on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, which began with a shootout between ground forces in a disputed area.

The US sees the Thailand-Cambodia escalation “through the lens of divide and rule,” Brian Berletic, geopolitical analyst and former US Marine, told Sputnik.He warned that if the conflict spirals out of control, it could add to regional conflicts the US is also playing a hand in.The analyst noted that the standoff sets back the very economic and political unity China has encouraged across the region. That unity allowed many regional nations “to work out from under generations of Western primacy and outright colonialism,” according to him.China enjoys close relations with both Cambodia and Thailand, he stressed, adding that Chinese authorities “will almost certainly encourage peace and stability and a quick resolution of the conflict.”

