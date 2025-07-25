https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailands-acting-prime-minister-warns-border-clashes-with-cambodia-can-escalate-into-war-1122488378.html

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Warns Border Clashes With Cambodia Can Escalate Into War

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Warns Border Clashes With Cambodia Can Escalate Into War

Sputnik International

Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, warned on Friday of the risk of the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia escalating into war.

2025-07-25T05:55+0000

2025-07-25T05:55+0000

2025-07-25T05:55+0000

asia

thailand

cambodia

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122485401_0:102:1477:933_1920x0_80_0_0_7a8c9eaf7163f7b9a7145e94f3f6c0ea.jpg

The long-standing dispute between Thailand and Cambodia over the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, escalated dramatically on Thursday. Following weeks of heightened tensions from landmine incidents and subsequent mutual diplomatic expulsions, heavy artillery and rocket attacks erupted near border temples. More than 100,000 people have fled Thailand's provinces on the border with Cambodia amid the escalation, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Thai Interior Ministry.Clashes are currently taking place in 12 areas, Reuters reported, citing a Thai official.The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the escalation of tensions between Thailand and Cambodia at 19:00 GMT on Friday behind closed doors, the Mission of Pakistan told RIA Novosti.

https://sputnikglobe.com

thailand

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thailand's acting prime minister, phumtham wechayachai, warned on friday of the risk of the ongoing border conflict with cambodia escalating into war.