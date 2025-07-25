https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailands-acting-prime-minister-warns-border-clashes-with-cambodia-can-escalate-into-war-1122488378.html
Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Warns Border Clashes With Cambodia Can Escalate Into War
Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, warned on Friday of the risk of the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia escalating into war.
The long-standing dispute between Thailand and Cambodia over the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, escalated dramatically on Thursday. Following weeks of heightened tensions from landmine incidents and subsequent mutual diplomatic expulsions, heavy artillery and rocket attacks erupted near border temples.
"If the situation escalates it could develop into war, though for now it remains limited to clashes," the acting prime minister was quoted as saying by AFP.
More than 100,000 people have fled Thailand's provinces on the border with Cambodia amid the escalation, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Thai Interior Ministry.
Clashes are currently taking place in 12 areas, Reuters reported, citing a Thai official.
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the escalation of tensions between Thailand and Cambodia at 19:00 GMT on Friday behind closed doors, the Mission of Pakistan told RIA Novosti.
“Private meeting tomorrow at 3 pm [EST],” the Mission of Pakistan, which is currently chairing the UN Security Council, said.