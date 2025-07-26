https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/bloodshed-in-iran-radicals-storm-zahedan-courthouse-leaving-5-dead-1122493216.html

Bloodshed in Iran: Radicals Storm Zahedan Courthouse, Leaving 5 Dead

At least 5 people were killed and 13 others wounded in an attack targeting a courthouse in Zahedan—the capital of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province. The casualty figures are preliminary as authorities continue to investigate.

What we know so far:Authorities are working to determine the full scope of the assault.

