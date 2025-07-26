https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/hungarian-prime-minister-warns-about-menacing-shadow-of-world-war-3-1122495406.html
Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3
Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned on Saturday that the menacing shadow of a new global war was looming over the world, adding that war was already a reality in Europe.
"Will there be a Third World War? There is no clear answer. With [US President Donald] Trump's return to power, the risk has decreased but it has not disappeared. Judging from what I can see in international politics, the whole world can feel the chilling anticipation of war. … I must say that chilling anticipation is not always succeeded by a storm, but there are menacing shadows," Orban said in the Romanian town of Baile Tusnad.
Orban pointed to heightened tensions between major global powers, the rising number of international conflicts, the ongoing arms race, polarization, trade restrictions, and growing migration flows as some of the signs of doom.
The Hungarian prime minister cited a YouGov poll conducted among Europeans and Americans in April, which showed that 40-55% of respondents believed that another world war was likely within 5-10 years.
The war in Europe is already a reality, Orban said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine is in fact a European war.
After NATO's June summit, Orban said that most allies were increasingly aware of the fact that any conflict between the alliance and Russia would lead to a third world war and should be avoided.