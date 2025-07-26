https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/hungarian-prime-minister-warns-about-menacing-shadow-of-world-war-3-1122495406.html

Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned on Saturday that the menacing shadow of a new global war was looming over the world, adding that war was already a reality in Europe.

Orban pointed to heightened tensions between major global powers, the rising number of international conflicts, the ongoing arms race, polarization, trade restrictions, and growing migration flows as some of the signs of doom. The Hungarian prime minister cited a YouGov poll conducted among Europeans and Americans in April, which showed that 40-55% of respondents believed that another world war was likely within 5-10 years. The war in Europe is already a reality, Orban said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine is in fact a European war. After NATO's June summit, Orban said that most allies were increasingly aware of the fact that any conflict between the alliance and Russia would lead to a third world war and should be avoided.

