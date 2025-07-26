International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/hungarian-prime-minister-warns-about-menacing-shadow-of-world-war-3-1122495406.html
Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3
Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned on Saturday that the menacing shadow of a new global war was looming over the world, adding that war was already a reality in Europe.
2025-07-26T13:41+0000
2025-07-26T13:41+0000
world
hungary
viktor orban
ww3
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105266/13/1052661346_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_ab5569e5e3f03949f26d6c44c005a9d8.jpg
Orban pointed to heightened tensions between major global powers, the rising number of international conflicts, the ongoing arms race, polarization, trade restrictions, and growing migration flows as some of the signs of doom. The Hungarian prime minister cited a YouGov poll conducted among Europeans and Americans in April, which showed that 40-55% of respondents believed that another world war was likely within 5-10 years. The war in Europe is already a reality, Orban said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine is in fact a European war. After NATO's June summit, Orban said that most allies were increasingly aware of the fact that any conflict between the alliance and Russia would lead to a third world war and should be avoided.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/decoding-trump-what-europe-did-and-didnt-understand-1122456218.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105266/13/1052661346_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_0435947c389282c37d4a5dca55cf806b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
orban ww3, orban world war, orban ukraine, orban ukrainian crisis, orban shadow world war
orban ww3, orban world war, orban ukraine, orban ukrainian crisis, orban shadow world war

Hungarian Prime Minister Warns About 'Menacing Shadow' of World War 3

13:41 GMT 26.07.2025
© Photo : PixabayNuclear explosion
Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2025
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned on Saturday that the menacing shadow of a new global war was looming over the world, adding that war was already a reality in Europe.
"Will there be a Third World War? There is no clear answer. With [US President Donald] Trump's return to power, the risk has decreased but it has not disappeared. Judging from what I can see in international politics, the whole world can feel the chilling anticipation of war. … I must say that chilling anticipation is not always succeeded by a storm, but there are menacing shadows," Orban said in the Romanian town of Baile Tusnad.
Orban pointed to heightened tensions between major global powers, the rising number of international conflicts, the ongoing arms race, polarization, trade restrictions, and growing migration flows as some of the signs of doom.
President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
World
Decoding Trump: What Europe Did (and Didn’t) Understand
18 July, 13:47 GMT
The Hungarian prime minister cited a YouGov poll conducted among Europeans and Americans in April, which showed that 40-55% of respondents believed that another world war was likely within 5-10 years.
The war in Europe is already a reality, Orban said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine is in fact a European war.
After NATO's June summit, Orban said that most allies were increasingly aware of the fact that any conflict between the alliance and Russia would lead to a third world war and should be avoided.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала