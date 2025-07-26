https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/thailand-vs-cambodia-a-military-face-off-1122495235.html

Thailand VS. Cambodia: A Military Face-Off

Thailand VS. Cambodia: A Military Face-Off

The escalation of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia turned violent on the morning of July 24. After skirmishes along the border, both sides exchanged artillery fire, with Cambodia using Grad multiple rocket launch systems, including on civilian objects in Thailand.

Thailand responded with airstrikes on Cambodian military positions. Both sides have casualties, including civilians. Following the Cambodian strikes, which killed at least 14 civilians, more than 100,000 residents were evacuated from four border provinces of Thailand.Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces continued on Friday, involving heavy artillery, aircraft, and tanks. Relations between Thailand and Cambodia sharply deteriorated after a clash on May 28 between the two countries' military personnel in a disputed border area, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier. The territorial issues were inherited by Thailand and Cambodia from colonial French Indochina, with the Kingdom of Siam (now Thailand) completing border demarcation with France in 1907. Some sections of the border were left unaddressed by the demarcation commission due to inaccessibility. After Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953, these areas became the subject of territorial disputes.As the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia intensifies, check out Sputnik's infographic to compare their military capabilities!

