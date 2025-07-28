https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/hungary-ukraine-relations-very-bad--szijjarto-1122500448.html
Hungary-Ukraine Relations 'Very Bad' — Szijjarto
Hungary-Ukraine Relations 'Very Bad' — Szijjarto
Sputnik International
The relationship between Budapest and Kiev is currently in a "very bad," condition, and this situation is not related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.
2025-07-28T03:23+0000
2025-07-28T03:23+0000
2025-07-28T04:13+0000
world
peter szijjarto
ukraine
hungary
zakarpattia
sputnik
education system
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_30f7c6e6d3f5bd59f8743c8834077e53.jpg
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto declares bilateral ties in crisis over minority rights.The 2017 Ukrainian Education Law restricted minority language rights, depriving the 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region of native-language schooling.The Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine is home to a large ethnically Hungarian minority. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine flared up due to the 2017 Ukrainian law on education that restricts opportunities for minorities in the country to study in their native language. Hungarian officials have criticized the law, saying it discriminates against the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's western part.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/lavrov-outlines-russias-core-stance-for-resolving-ukraine-conflict-1122405947.html
ukraine
hungary
zakarpattia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc1796b5d353cafbae3009d2208f13e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungary-ukraine relations, ukraine-hungary relations, hungarian fm interview, szijjarto interview, hungarians in ukraine,
hungary-ukraine relations, ukraine-hungary relations, hungarian fm interview, szijjarto interview, hungarians in ukraine,
Hungary-Ukraine Relations 'Very Bad' — Szijjarto
03:23 GMT 28.07.2025 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 28.07.2025)
The relationship between Budapest and Kiev is currently in a "very bad," condition, and this situation is not related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto declares bilateral ties in crisis over minority rights.
"What I can tell you is that we have now very bad bilateral relationship with Ukraine, which has nothing to do with the war going on. Because this bad relationship was created back around, around 10 years ago, when the Ukrainian government started to violate the rights of the national minorities," Szijjarto said.
The 2017 Ukrainian Education Law restricted minority language rights, depriving the 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region of native-language schooling.
"So we do hope that once Ukraine will have an administration which will respect the minorities and will give back the rights to the minorities," Szijjarto stated.
The Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine is home to a large ethnically Hungarian minority. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine flared up due to the 2017 Ukrainian law on education that restricts opportunities for minorities in the country to study in their native language. Hungarian officials have criticized the law, saying it discriminates against the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's western part.