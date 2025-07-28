https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/hungary-ukraine-relations-very-bad--szijjarto-1122500448.html

Hungary-Ukraine Relations 'Very Bad' — Szijjarto

The relationship between Budapest and Kiev is currently in a "very bad," condition, and this situation is not related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto declares bilateral ties in crisis over minority rights.The 2017 Ukrainian Education Law restricted minority language rights, depriving the 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region of native-language schooling.The Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine is home to a large ethnically Hungarian minority. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine flared up due to the 2017 Ukrainian law on education that restricts opportunities for minorities in the country to study in their native language. Hungarian officials have criticized the law, saying it discriminates against the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's western part.

