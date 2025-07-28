International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/lavrov-us-eu-energy-deal-will-trigger-europes-deindustrialization-1122501333.html
Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization
Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization
Sputnik International
The trade deal between the US and the EU will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization, as American energy resources are significantly more expensive than Russian ones, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2025-07-28T09:14+0000
2025-07-28T09:22+0000
economy
sergey lavrov
donald trump
ursula von der leyen
russia
european union (eu)
us
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the EU had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of American fossil fuels."Of course, this will be a serious blow—especially energy prices and capital flight—for European industry and agriculture,” he added.Lavrov noted that figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen openly boast about following that path.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75728cbf32caf6953878013772248346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov, eu deindustrialization, us-eu energy deal, overpriced american energy, russian energy exports, european industry collapse, ursula von der leyen, eu energy crisis, energy prices europe, investment outflow europe, sergey lavrov statement, eu agriculture decline, europe-us trade relations, trump eu energy deal, russia vs us energy
lavrov, eu deindustrialization, us-eu energy deal, overpriced american energy, russian energy exports, european industry collapse, ursula von der leyen, eu energy crisis, energy prices europe, investment outflow europe, sergey lavrov statement, eu agriculture decline, europe-us trade relations, trump eu energy deal, russia vs us energy

Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization

09:14 GMT 28.07.2025 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 28.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The new trade deal between the US and the European Union will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization, as US fuels are much more expensive than Russian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned.
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the EU had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of American fossil fuels.

“It’s clear that American energy will be significantly more expensive than Russian,” Lavrov told the the 11th All-Russian Youth Educational Forum 'Territory of Meanings'. "It’s clear that this approach will lead to further deindustrialization of Europe and a shift of investments from Europe to the United States."

"Of course, this will be a serious blow—especially energy prices and capital flight—for European industry and agriculture,” he added.
Lavrov noted that figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen openly boast about following that path.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала