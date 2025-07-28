https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/lavrov-us-eu-energy-deal-will-trigger-europes-deindustrialization-1122501333.html
Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization
Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization
Sputnik International
The trade deal between the US and the EU will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization, as American energy resources are significantly more expensive than Russian ones, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2025-07-28T09:14+0000
2025-07-28T09:14+0000
2025-07-28T09:22+0000
economy
sergey lavrov
donald trump
ursula von der leyen
russia
european union (eu)
us
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the EU had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of American fossil fuels."Of course, this will be a serious blow—especially energy prices and capital flight—for European industry and agriculture,” he added.Lavrov noted that figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen openly boast about following that path.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75728cbf32caf6953878013772248346.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lavrov, eu deindustrialization, us-eu energy deal, overpriced american energy, russian energy exports, european industry collapse, ursula von der leyen, eu energy crisis, energy prices europe, investment outflow europe, sergey lavrov statement, eu agriculture decline, europe-us trade relations, trump eu energy deal, russia vs us energy
lavrov, eu deindustrialization, us-eu energy deal, overpriced american energy, russian energy exports, european industry collapse, ursula von der leyen, eu energy crisis, energy prices europe, investment outflow europe, sergey lavrov statement, eu agriculture decline, europe-us trade relations, trump eu energy deal, russia vs us energy
Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization
09:14 GMT 28.07.2025 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 28.07.2025)
The new trade deal between the US and the European Union will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization, as US fuels are much more expensive than Russian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned.
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the EU had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of American fossil fuels.
“It’s clear that American energy will be significantly more expensive than Russian,” Lavrov told the the 11th All-Russian Youth Educational Forum 'Territory of Meanings'. "It’s clear that this approach will lead to further deindustrialization of Europe and a shift of investments from Europe to the United States."
"Of course, this will be a serious blow—especially energy prices and capital flight—for European industry and agriculture,” he added.
Lavrov noted that figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen openly boast about following that path.