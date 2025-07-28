https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/lavrov-us-eu-energy-deal-will-trigger-europes-deindustrialization-1122501333.html

Lavrov: US-EU Energy Deal Will Trigger Europe’s Deindustrialization

The trade deal between the US and the EU will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization, as American energy resources are significantly more expensive than Russian ones, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the EU had agreed to buy $750 billion worth of American fossil fuels."Of course, this will be a serious blow—especially energy prices and capital flight—for European industry and agriculture,” he added.Lavrov noted that figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen openly boast about following that path.

