Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he had anticipated substantial trade in rare earth minerals with Russia, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in trade with the United States.

“He [Putin] wants to do trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted to, and I envisioned a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things when you talk about rare earth,” Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

