International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-envisions-rare-earth-trade-with-russia-1122506012.html
Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia
Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he had anticipated substantial trade in rare earth minerals with Russia, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in trade with the United States.
2025-07-28T17:57+0000
2025-07-28T17:57+0000
world
donald trump
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106816226_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_76bd065e87c3dec51d64a5f38fb66319.jpg
“He [Putin] wants to do trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted to, and I envisioned a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things when you talk about rare earth,” Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/what-rare-earths-does-russia-have-and-where-are-these-riches-located-1121722171.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106816226_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_c6698cce4a2f4e038e0fa4b092e43a7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chatgpt said:trump, rare earth trade, russia, us-russia relations, trump putin meeting, trump scotland visit, trump trade policy, rare earth minerals, trump russia deal, trump uk summit, us russia cooperation, trump press conference, trump rare earths
chatgpt said:trump, rare earth trade, russia, us-russia relations, trump putin meeting, trump scotland visit, trump trade policy, rare earth minerals, trump russia deal, trump uk summit, us russia cooperation, trump press conference, trump rare earths

Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia

17:57 GMT 28.07.2025
© Sputnik / Ruslan KrivobokCutting of the lithium metal ingot
Cutting of the lithium metal ingot - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he had anticipated substantial trade in rare earth minerals with Russia, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in trade with the United States.
“He [Putin] wants to do trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted to, and I envisioned a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things when you talk about rare earth,” Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
Lithium bars manufactured at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Factory in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2025
Russia
What Rare Earths Does Russia Have and Where are These Riches Located?
31 March, 18:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала