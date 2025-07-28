https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-envisions-rare-earth-trade-with-russia-1122506012.html
Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia
Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he had anticipated substantial trade in rare earth minerals with Russia, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in trade with the United States.
2025-07-28T17:57+0000
2025-07-28T17:57+0000
2025-07-28T17:57+0000
world
donald trump
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106816226_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_76bd065e87c3dec51d64a5f38fb66319.jpg
“He [Putin] wants to do trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted to, and I envisioned a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things when you talk about rare earth,” Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/what-rare-earths-does-russia-have-and-where-are-these-riches-located-1121722171.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106816226_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_c6698cce4a2f4e038e0fa4b092e43a7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chatgpt said:trump, rare earth trade, russia, us-russia relations, trump putin meeting, trump scotland visit, trump trade policy, rare earth minerals, trump russia deal, trump uk summit, us russia cooperation, trump press conference, trump rare earths
chatgpt said:trump, rare earth trade, russia, us-russia relations, trump putin meeting, trump scotland visit, trump trade policy, rare earth minerals, trump russia deal, trump uk summit, us russia cooperation, trump press conference, trump rare earths
Trump Envisions Rare Earth Trade With Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he had anticipated substantial trade in rare earth minerals with Russia, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in trade with the United States.
“He [Putin] wants to do trade deals with us. He talks about it all the time. He wanted to, and I envisioned a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things when you talk about rare earth,” Trump told reporters following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.