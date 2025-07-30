https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/eastern-economic-forum-2025-architecture-of-business-program-1122516925.html

Eastern Economic Forum-2025: Architecture of Business Program

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok, Russia, from September 3-6, 2025. The organizers have revealed a rich and diverse business program for the forum.

The organizers have revealed a rich and diverse business program for the forum.The Far East: A Territory for Life and DevelopmentFar East - Territory for Life and Development: Recipes for Growth – Investments, Innovations, and IntegrationOpenness and Mutual Partnership: the Foundation of StabilityTechnologies: From Theory to Economic ImpactCities for People’s LivesGrowth Arteries: How Logistics is Changing the EconomyBusiness DialoguesAlso, the agenda of the forum will feature the following events: -Creative Industries forum-Youth forum "Day of the Future"-International forum "Day of the Falcon"-International APEC conference on higher education cooperation-Russian Historical society conference-Presentations of regions at the "Street of the Far East" exhibition

