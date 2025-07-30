Eastern Economic Forum-2025: Architecture of Business Program

International
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok, Russia, from September 3-6, 2025. The organizers have revealed a rich and diverse business program for the forum.
The organizers have revealed a rich and diverse business program for the forum.The Far East: A Territory for Life and DevelopmentFar East - Territory for Life and Development: Recipes for Growth – Investments, Innovations, and IntegrationOpenness and Mutual Partnership: the Foundation of StabilityTechnologies: From Theory to Economic ImpactCities for People's LivesGrowth Arteries: How Logistics is Changing the EconomyBusiness DialoguesAlso, the agenda of the forum will feature the following events: -Creative Industries forum-Youth forum "Day of the Future"-International forum "Day of the Falcon"-International APEC conference on higher education cooperation-Russian Historical society conference-Presentations of regions at the "Street of the Far East" exhibition
12:48 GMT 30.07.2025
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok, Russia, from September 3-6, 2025.
The organizers have revealed a rich and diverse business program for the forum.

The Far East: A Territory for Life and Development

Synchronizing the labor market with professional educational institutions
The Far Eastern Museum: from concept to model
Far Eastern Film Hub: Strategy for development and cooperation with the Asia-Pacific Region
Demographic Outlook: Managing the demographic corridor of opportunity
The Far Eastern Hectare: From farming to creative industries
The Role of Women in the Development of the Far East
Attracting and Retaining Talent: How to appeal to top scientists and professionals
Quality of School Education: A vital conversation
Muravyov-Amursky 2030: New frontiers for growth
Patriotic Education: Children who love their country are the foundation of the future
Medical Tourism in Russia: A journey to health
Digital Health Technologies: Innovation and import substitution
Safe Territory: Developing monitoring and forecasting systems for emergencies in the Far East and the Arctic
Transition to Health Preservation in the Digital Age
Eastern Front: Preparing for epidemics
Far East Talent: Effective employee retention strategies
Silver Economy: A global challenge and new growth opportunities
Developing Social Infrastructure in the Far East: Regional specifics
The Future of the Global Economy: Competition or collaboration?
Healthy Far East: Nutrition, environment, and quality of life
From Restrictions to Opportunities: The path of comprehensive rehabilitation
Far East - Territory for Life and Development: Recipes for Growth – Investments, Innovations, and Integration

Oil and Gas Processing: A locomotive for regional development amid global instability
Tourism: The untapped sector of the economy
Cruise Tourism in the Far East
Key Issues in Investment Projects: Challenges and solutions
Enhancing Legislative Regulation for Preferential Regimes in the Far East and the Arctic
Power for Development: Energy solutions for the Far East
Far East 2036: A Strategy for Prosperity
Creative Economy: A new growth model for the Far East
Agro-Industry of the Far East: A vision for the future
Small and Medium Enterprises Without Borders
Fish Product Logistics: Can a stock exchange eliminate intermediaries?
Land of Russia: Focus on the Far East
Financial Market Tokenization: A glimpse into the future
Modern Border Infrastructure: The best investment for the state
Eastern Polygon
Eastward Focus: Biotech growth drivers
Bioeconomy: An Eastern approach to industrial cluster development
Capitalizing on the Far East: How a financial hub on Russky Island will drive macro-region growth
Converting Government Procurement into Investments: The offset potential of Siberia and the Far East
National Model for Business Conditions: A key tool for improving the business environment in the Far East
Agreements on Investment Protection: A mechanism for attracting investments to the Far East
New Business and Government Solutions for Growth in an Age of Talent and Capital Shortages
New Russian Regions and the Far East: Strategic partnership vectors and future growth points

Openness and Mutual Partnership: the Foundation of Stability

Island of Opportunities: A new phase for the development of the Greater Ussuriysk region
Arctic: Information policy
Developing International Commercial Arbitration in the Asia-Pacific Region
Meeting of the Council for Interregional Cooperation of the Russia-China Committee for Friendship, Peace, and Development
International Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the New Era
Russia – China: A Regional Perspective
Promoting the Russian Language in Southeast Asia
International TORG and Transport Corridors in the Far East: What’s next?
Eurasian Space Initiative: Cooperation horizons

Technologies: From Theory to Economic Impact

Robots at Service: Technologies driving the growth of the Far East economy
21st Century Fleet – Technological Sovereignty or International Cooperation?
Technological Sovereignty in Systemic Industries of the Far East
Strategic Courage: How to finance critical, untested technologies?
Science + Business: Technological sovereignty and innovation economy development
ITC “Russian”: From ocean bioresources to pharmaceutical substances for the world
New Layers of Progress: Additive technologies for Far East development
Neo-Ethics in the Age of Neurotechnologies
Riding the Wave: How artificial intelligence will transform the economy and life in the Far East?
Rare and Rare-Earth Metals: An integral part of high-tech production
Measuring AI’s Social Impact: Progress, risks, and pathways for development
AI and Creative Competition: How to protect authors and promote generative collaborations
Cities for People’s Lives

“People’s” Bonds: Tools for implementing meaningful projects
Urban Spaces: Transforming environments into active citizen involvement
Revitalizing Far Eastern Cities: Plans and implementation
Growth Incentives: How to support investment in urban and tourism infrastructure
Development of Key Settlements: Business-government partnerships
Faster and Bigger Construction in the Far East: An experiment in construction

Growth Arteries: How Logistics is Changing the Economy

Far East Aviation: Development Scenarios
“Looking Beyond the Horizon”: Realities and prospects of container logistics
Northern Supplies: Reliable, fast, accessible
River Logistics in the Far East: Navigation to the future
The Northern Sea Route – A National Investment Project
The Role of the Far East in Ensuring Russia’s Transport Sovereignty

Business Dialogues

Russia – China
Russia – India
Russia – Myanmar
Russia – ASEAN
Russia – Thailand
Also, the agenda of the forum will feature the following events:
-Creative Industries forum
-Youth forum "Day of the Future"
-International forum "Day of the Falcon"
-International APEC conference on higher education cooperation
-Russian Historical society conference
-Presentations of regions at the "Street of the Far East" exhibition
