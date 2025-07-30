https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/magnitude-87-earthquake-off-kamchatka-strongest-in-region-since-1952---seismologists-1122511644.html
Magnitude 8.7 Earthquake Off Kamchatka Strongest in Region Since 1952 - Seismologists
The magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck off the coast of Kamchatka is the strongest the region has experienced since 1952
"The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. The magnitude, according to various estimates, reached 8.7," the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Wednesday. Russian seismologists warned that aftershocks of magnitudes up to 7.5 are expected over the next month.Kamchatka earthquake — what’s known so far 🔸 A magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck Kamchatka — the strongest in the region since 1952. 🔸 Aftershocks up to M7.5 are expected over the next month. 🔸 Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called it the strongest quake in a decade. 🔸 Damage inspections are underway at key facilities, including schools, hospitals, and kindergartens. 🔸 A wall collapsed at one kindergarten — no injuries reported (confirmed via video footage). 🔸 In parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, shaking reached 7–8 points on the local intensity scale. 🔸 Tsunami warnings were issued for Kamchatka, the Kuril Islands, eastern Japan, Alaska, California, and Oregon. 🔸 The first tsunami wave hit Severo-Kurilsk, partially flooding a settlement and the Alaid fishing facility.
04:10 GMT 30.07.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 30.07.2025)
YAKUTSK (Sputnik) - The magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck off the coast of Kamchatka is the strongest the region has experienced since 1952; powerful aftershocks are expected over the next month, Russian seismologists informed.
"The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. The magnitude, according to various estimates, reached 8.7," the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Wednesday.
Russian seismologists warned that aftershocks of magnitudes up to 7.5 are expected over the next month.
Kamchatka earthquake — what’s known so far
🔸 A magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck Kamchatka — the strongest in the region since 1952.
🔸 Aftershocks up to M7.5 are expected over the next month.
🔸 Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called it the strongest quake in a decade.
🔸 Damage inspections are underway at key facilities, including schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.
🔸 A wall collapsed at one kindergarten — no injuries reported (confirmed via video footage).
🔸 In parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, shaking reached 7–8 points on the local intensity scale.
🔸 Tsunami warnings were issued for Kamchatka, the Kuril Islands, eastern Japan, Alaska, California, and Oregon.
🔸 The first tsunami wave hit Severo-Kurilsk, partially flooding a settlement and the Alaid fishing facility.