More Americans Watch RT Than CNN - Ex-US National Intel Director Clapper

More people watch RT than watch CNN, according to Clapper, no less. Who knew?" - RT host Rick Sanchez said.

Ex-US National Intelligence Director James Clapper just dropped a bombshell: "Russian-controlled" RT has a bigger US audience than CNN!

