More Americans Watch RT Than CNN - Ex-US National Intel Director Clapper
More Americans Watch RT Than CNN - Ex-US National Intel Director Clapper
More people watch RT than watch CNN, according to Clapper, no less. Who knew?" - RT host Rick Sanchez said.
2025-07-30T10:38+0000
2025-07-30T10:38+0000
2025-07-30T11:01+0000
🗣"More people watch RT than watch CNN, according to Clapper, no less. Who knew?" - RT host Rick Sanchez said.
Ex-US National Intelligence Director James Clapper just dropped a bombshell: "Russian-controlled" RT has a bigger US audience than CNN!
10:38 GMT 30.07.2025 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 30.07.2025)
