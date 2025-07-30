https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/roscosmos-chief-visits-us-mission-control-for-iss-operations-1122512418.html

During his visit to the US, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov toured NASA’s Johnson Space Center and visited the Mission Control Center for the American segment of the the International Space Station (ISS) in Houston

He also spoke with Russian flight control specialists stationed there as a backup team in case Moscow’s center becomes unavailable. Roscosmos said on Tuesday that Bakanov had arrived in the United States to meet with the NASA leadership and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.Discussions about the International Space Station (ISS), particularly its retirement in 2030, are expected to dominate the talks between NASA’s interim chief Sean Duffy and the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Bakanov, Public Affairs Specialist Steven Siceloff told RIA Novosti in an interview on Tuesday. “I am not sure exactly what they expect to talk about, outside of the space station items, the retirement of the space station. There is a lot of discussions that have to go into that, a lot of agreements and carrying the space station through to 2030 and then the retirement, I would expect that to dominate most. I have not been advised of any other items for them,” Siceloff said.

