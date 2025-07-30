https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/russias-futuristic-firepower-watch-new-combat-laser-melt-through-steel-armor-in-stunning-demo-1122515955.html
Russia's Futuristic Firepower: Watch New Combat Laser Melt Through Steel Armor in Stunning Demo
Russia's Futuristic Firepower: Watch New Combat Laser Melt Through Steel Armor in Stunning Demo
Sputnik International
Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.
2025-07-30T12:26+0000
2025-07-30T12:26+0000
2025-07-30T12:26+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
laser
laser weapons
laser system
laser beam
combat laser
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122517808_0:236:1080:844_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcbcfa25f93cf74e2d8155a5b7334ce.jpg
Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.What Are the Posokh’s Characteristics?Power output: estimated at 50-100 kWRange: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted trackingCooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single chargeAccessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installationThe Posokh’s developers, a company called LaserBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russias-laser-weapon-supremacy-short-guide-1122499987.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122517808_0:135:1080:945_1920x0_80_0_0_3477d20884ae35db97063480109d7a88.jpg
Russia's futuristic firepower: watch new combat laser melt through steel armor in stunning demo
Sputnik International
Russia's futuristic firepower: watch new combat laser melt through steel armor in stunning demo
2025-07-30T12:26+0000
true
PT0M11S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what is russia's posokh laser, how powerful is russia's new combat laser
what is russia's posokh laser, how powerful is russia's new combat laser
Russia's Futuristic Firepower: Watch New Combat Laser Melt Through Steel Armor in Stunning Demo
Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.
Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.
The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.
Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.
What Are the Posokh’s Characteristics?
Power output: estimated at 50-100 kW
Range: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)
Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted tracking
Cooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single charge
Accessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installation
The Posokh’s developers, a company called LaserBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.