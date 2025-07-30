https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/russias-futuristic-firepower-watch-new-combat-laser-melt-through-steel-armor-in-stunning-demo-1122515955.html

Russia's Futuristic Firepower: Watch New Combat Laser Melt Through Steel Armor in Stunning Demo

Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.

Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.What Are the Posokh’s Characteristics?Power output: estimated at 50-100 kWRange: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted trackingCooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single chargeAccessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installationThe Posokh’s developers, a company called LaserBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.

