UN Conference on Palestine Fails to Produce Real Steps Toward Peace - Palestinian Envoy

UN Conference on Palestine Fails to Produce Real Steps Toward Peace - Palestinian Envoy

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The UN's high-level international conference on Palestine in New York was overall positive but has failed to bring about any real steps... 30.07.2025

The diplomat said that from the political point of view, it is a "step in the right direction." He deplores that no tangible results were achieved for tackling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, arguing that "the conference expressed concern, and calls and demands were made, but this is nothing new." Shafi also slammed the US' stance in the Middle East crisis as "extremely disappointing and unacceptable" as well as contradicting international law. The United States and Israel declined to take part in the UN conference, which was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. Following the conference, the French Foreign Ministry published a joint statement by foreign ministers of 15 Western countries calling for the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

2025

News

