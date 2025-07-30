UN Conference on Palestine Fails to Produce Real Steps Toward Peace - Palestinian Envoy
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiDisplaced Palestinians fleeing Beit Lahia amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip arrive in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The UN's high-level international conference on Palestine in New York was overall positive but has failed to bring about any real steps towards a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi told Sputnik.
"Overall, it was positive," the diplomat said, commenting on the results of the UN's High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was taking place in New York from Monday to Wednesday.
The diplomat said that from the political point of view, it is a "step in the right direction."
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a school run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, May 14, 2024. Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 2, 2024 condemned an Israeli parliamentary bill that seeks to label UNRWA, the main provider of aid for Palestinians in Gaza, a terrorist group, joining a growing number of nations opposed to the proposal
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a school run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, May 14, 2024. Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 2, 2024 condemned an Israeli parliamentary bill that seeks to label UNRWA, the main provider of aid for Palestinians in Gaza, a terrorist group, joining a growing number of nations opposed to the proposal
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
"However, with all due respect to these results, the priority remains to stop the genocide in Gaza and end violence against children. Once again, with all due respect to the efforts aimed at recognizing the State of Palestine, these efforts will not feed a hungry child. Therefore, despite our satisfaction with the results achieved, we are convinced that the priority today is to immediately stop the genocide, ensure a ceasefire, and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Moreover, this should be done through structures that have the necessary infrastructure, and these are, first and foremost, UN agencies," Shafi said.
He deplores that no tangible results were achieved for tackling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, arguing that "the conference expressed concern, and calls and demands were made, but this is nothing new."
"What we really need from the international community are practical steps to force Israel to at least allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza," he added.
Shafi also slammed the US' stance in the Middle East crisis as "extremely disappointing and unacceptable" as well as contradicting international law.
The United States and Israel declined to take part in the UN conference, which was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. Following the conference, the French Foreign Ministry published a joint statement by foreign ministers of 15 Western countries calling for the recognition of Palestinian statehood.