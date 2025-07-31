International
Earlier on Thursday, the two diplomats held a meeting in Moscow. 31.07.2025, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.The two ministers met to discuss the most pressing matters of bilateral ties as well as the international agenda.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Talks With Syrian Counterpart

Earlier on Thursday, the two diplomats held a meeting in Moscow.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
The two ministers met to discuss the most pressing matters of bilateral ties as well as the international agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
