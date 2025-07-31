https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-talks-with-syrian-counterpart-1122521929.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Talks With Syrian Counterpart
Sputnik International
Earlier on Thursday, the two diplomats held a meeting in Moscow. 31.07.2025, Sputnik International
2025-07-31T09:14+0000
2025-07-31T09:14+0000
2025-07-31T09:14+0000
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.The two ministers met to discuss the most pressing matters of bilateral ties as well as the international agenda.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
2025-07-31T09:14+0000
Earlier on Thursday, the two diplomats held a meeting in Moscow.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following negotiations with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
The two ministers met to discuss the most pressing matters of bilateral ties as well as the international agenda.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!