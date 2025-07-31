International
Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Moscow.
The two top diplomats will discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda.Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani would arrive in Moscow for a meeting with Lavrov.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
News
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani
Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow

08:17 GMT 31.07.2025
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Moscow.
The two top diplomats will discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani would arrive in Moscow for a meeting with Lavrov.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
