Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Moscow.

2025-07-31T08:17+0000

sergey lavrov

syria

russia

maria zakharova

The two top diplomats will discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda.Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani would arrive in Moscow for a meeting with Lavrov.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

2025

