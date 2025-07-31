https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/lavrov-holds-talks-with-his-syrian-counterpart-in-moscow-1122521189.html
Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Moscow.
Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Moscow.
The two top diplomats will discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani would arrive in Moscow for a meeting with Lavrov.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!