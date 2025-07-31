https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/lula-da-silva-calls-us-sanctions-against-brazilian-judge-interference-in-justice-system-1122519717.html
Lula da Silva Calls US Sanctions Against Brazilian Judge Interference in Justice System
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called US sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes interference in the country’s justice system.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called US sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes interference in the country’s justice system.
On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department included de Moraes in the sanctions list, accusing him of "oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions - including against former President Jair Bolsonaro."
"The interference of the American government in the Brazilian justice system is unacceptable," Lula da Silva said on X on Wednesday.
He added that the Brazilian government "stands in solidarity with Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes."
"One of the foundations of democracy and respect for human rights in Brazil is the independence of the judiciary, and any attempt to weaken it is a threat to the democratic system itself," the president noted.
Bolsonaro served as president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. He lost the 2022 presidential election to Lula. One week after the incumbent president's inauguration, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters violently breached Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace on January 8, 2023. Police arrested about 2,000 people that day.
In November 2024, Brazil's federal police charged Bolsonaro and former government members with attempting to overthrow democracy by organizing a coup and running a criminal organization. The case is now going to the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro is facing a potential prison sentence for attempted coup.