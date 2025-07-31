https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/lula-da-silva-calls-us-sanctions-against-brazilian-judge-interference-in-justice-system-1122519717.html

Lula da Silva Calls US Sanctions Against Brazilian Judge Interference in Justice System

Lula da Silva Calls US Sanctions Against Brazilian Judge Interference in Justice System

Sputnik International

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called US sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes interference in the country’s justice system.

2025-07-31T04:48+0000

2025-07-31T04:48+0000

2025-07-31T04:48+0000

americas

us

jair bolsonaro

lula da silva

alexandre de moraes

supreme court

us hegemony

tariff war

trade war

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department included de Moraes in the sanctions list, accusing him of "oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions - including against former President Jair Bolsonaro." He added that the Brazilian government "stands in solidarity with Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes." Bolsonaro served as president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. He lost the 2022 presidential election to Lula. One week after the incumbent president's inauguration, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters violently breached Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace on January 8, 2023. Police arrested about 2,000 people that day. In November 2024, Brazil's federal police charged Bolsonaro and former government members with attempting to overthrow democracy by organizing a coup and running a criminal organization. The case is now going to the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro is facing a potential prison sentence for attempted coup.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-brazil taking, us-brazil row, lula da silva, lula-trump, trump tariffs, trump sanctions, brazil sovereignty, brazilian supreme court, us sanctions, us hegemony