Putin Meets President of Laos in Moscow
Putin Meets President of Laos in Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith hold a meeting.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122511127_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27959bb001a390d8058dab0d964eb745.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith hold a meeting."As part of the official visit of President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Sisoulith, the Kremlin part of this visit will take place today, including a meeting between the two heads of state. This will be followed by Russian-Laotian negotiations with the participation of delegations. The heads of state will exchange signed documents and make statements to the media," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
Vladimir Putin holds talks and a presser with the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith
Putin Meets President of Laos in Moscow

11:29 GMT 31.07.2025 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 31.07.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith will make statements to the media following their talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith hold a meeting.
"As part of the official visit of President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Sisoulith, the Kremlin part of this visit will take place today, including a meeting between the two heads of state. This will be followed by Russian-Laotian negotiations with the participation of delegations. The heads of state will exchange signed documents and make statements to the media," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
