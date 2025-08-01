https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/heritage-for-sale-ukrainian-treasures-up-for-grabs-in-top-uk-auctions--1122534456.html

Heritage for Sale: Ukrainian Treasures Up for Grabs in Top UK Auctions

Heritage for Sale: Ukrainian Treasures Up for Grabs in Top UK Auctions

Sputnik International

Ukrainian cultural artifacts are being sold off to Western collectors—not just museums. Sputnik's got the screenshots with price tags.

2025-08-01T10:25+0000

2025-08-01T10:25+0000

2025-08-01T10:25+0000

world

ukraine

christie's

sputnik

united kingdom (uk)

bible

ivan aivazovsky

sotheby's

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122534619_225:0:1235:568_1920x0_80_0_0_48a367725dea2f12846eb3c58cf16d5d.jpg

1ST SLAVONIC BIBLE In 2023, Ivan Fedorov's Ostrog Bible, once held in Ukraine, was auctioned at Bonhams in London. This is the first complete Bible edition in Church Slavonic, with only 350 copies remaining today. WESTERN UKRAINE'S JEWISH TREASURES In December 2024, a late 19th-century mizrah and hanukkiah were sold at Sotheby’s. Richly decorated, they once belonged to wealthy Jewish families from Ukraine’s Galicia. BESSARABIAN CARPETS Bessarabian carpets and kilims seem to be the most popular Ukrainian-related items — sold at Sotheby’s, Christie's, and Bonhams. At Bonhams, the lot is still being prepared for an upcoming sale. The southwestern territories of modern Ukraine historically belonged to Bessarabia.UKRAINIAN ART AT SOTHEBY'S Three paintings by Ukrainian artists were sold at Sotheby's auctions in November'24 and July'25. One of them is a portrait of Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka. THE AIVAZOVSKY'S PAINTING SECRET In 2021, one of Ivan Aivazovsky's Black Sea paintings was sold at Christie's. The auction house notes that it is now in a private collection in California. Its exact origins remain unclear, but the auction description highlights: "This lot has been imported from outside the UK for sale and placed under the Temporary Admission regime." This suggests it may have entered Christie's through the Ukrainian art black market.

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian treasures, uk auctions, sotheby's, bible