NASA Willing to Cooperate - Roscosmos Chief

NASA Willing to Cooperate - Roscosmos Chief

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said that acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy expressed a desire to continue bilateral collaboration.

"We discussed strategic opportunities to continue cooperation, despite all the tension. And, most importantly, he expressed a desire for our cooperation not to cease," Bakanov told Russian journalists."We all understand the times we live in, but nevertheless, Sean said that he also understands the full extent of responsibility regarding the fact that these projects cannot be lost, cannot be stopped. He understands this," Bakanov said.NASA Confirms Readiness to Extend ISS Cross-Fight Deal Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy confirmed his desire and readiness to extend the ISS cross-flight agreement between the Russian and American space agencies, Bakanov underscored.NASA Speaks Out in Favor of Continuing Work With RoscosmosDuffy made it clear during talks with a Roscosmos delegation that "in a difficult period from a geopolitical point of view" the relationship between the two corporations should not be interrupted, Bakanov emphasized.He noted that Duffy "emphasized deep respect for the projects that we are jointly implementing."In response to a question about whether there are "any disagreements" at the level of the Russian and US space agencies, Bakanov replied: "we must give credit that all issues are being resolved."Roscosmos Urges NASA to Expand Unsanctioned Cooperation Bakanov said that at a meeting with Duffy, he proposed to expand cooperation in those projects that were not subject to sanctions.Talking About New Projects With NASA 'Slightly Ambitious' - Bakanov Talking about implementing "global new joint projects" between NASA and Roscosmos in the current conditions "would be slightly ambitious," Bakanov said."Today it was important for his subordinates to get approval from the head of NASA to continue interacting. Since it was the first meeting, we really did not want contacts to be broken. Therefore, in the current geopolitical situation, talking about the fact that we will now implement new global joint projects would probably be slightly ambitious," the Roscosmos chief noted.NASA Chief 'Gives the Go-Ahead' for Discussions of Joint Projects With RoscosmosDuffy "gave the go-ahead" for direct technical discussions between Roscosmos and NASA of joint projects, Bakanov stressed.He noted that these decisions "will depend, among other things, on the geopolitical situation and the mood in the relationship."

