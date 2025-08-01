NASA Willing to Cooperate - Roscosmos Chief

International
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said that acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy expressed a desire to continue bilateral collaboration.
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said that acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy expressed a desire to continue bilateral collaboration.
"We discussed strategic opportunities to continue cooperation, despite all the tension. And, most importantly, he expressed a desire for our cooperation not to cease," Bakanov told Russian journalists.
He added that the Russian leadership will be informed of the results of the contact, and Duffy will probably inform the White House. Bakanov noted that "it is always important to stay in contact, even in the most difficult periods."
"We all understand the times we live in, but nevertheless, Sean said that he also understands the full extent of responsibility regarding the fact that these projects cannot be lost, cannot be stopped. He understands this," Bakanov said.

NASA Confirms Readiness to Extend ISS Cross-Fight Deal

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy confirmed his desire and readiness to extend the ISS cross-flight agreement between the Russian and American space agencies, Bakanov underscored.
"Signing an agreement is a legal act, but it was important to agree on this in principle. And we are glad that the new NASA administrator, who is also the US Secretary of Transportation, confirmed his desire and readiness to extend this agreement," the Roscosmos chief answered the question about when the ISS cross-flight agreement will be extended after 2026.

NASA Speaks Out in Favor of Continuing Work With Roscosmos

Duffy made it clear during talks with a Roscosmos delegation that "in a difficult period from a geopolitical point of view" the relationship between the two corporations should not be interrupted, Bakanov emphasized.
"During the meeting, he [Duffy] really made it clear that in a difficult period from a geopolitical point of view, our relations should not be interrupted, since the safety of the ISS, the safety of our astronauts who work in orbit, and, most importantly, the joint development of technologies depend on it, because it is easy to break off, but it will be very, very difficult to restore relations later," the Roscosmos head said.
He noted that Duffy "emphasized deep respect for the projects that we are jointly implementing."
In response to a question about whether there are "any disagreements" at the level of the Russian and US space agencies, Bakanov replied: "we must give credit that all issues are being resolved."
Roscosmos Urges NASA to Expand Unsanctioned Cooperation

Bakanov said that at a meeting with Duffy, he proposed to expand cooperation in those projects that were not subject to sanctions.
"We understand that the sanctions pressure is strong, but cooperation in the field of manned space has been removed from sanctions. And we propose to expand this interaction as much as possible within the framework of those projects that were not subject to sanctions," Bakanov underlined.

Talking About New Projects With NASA 'Slightly Ambitious' - Bakanov

Talking about implementing "global new joint projects" between NASA and Roscosmos in the current conditions "would be slightly ambitious," Bakanov said.
"Today it was important for his subordinates to get approval from the head of NASA to continue interacting. Since it was the first meeting, we really did not want contacts to be broken. Therefore, in the current geopolitical situation, talking about the fact that we will now implement new global joint projects would probably be slightly ambitious," the Roscosmos chief noted.

NASA Chief 'Gives the Go-Ahead' for Discussions of Joint Projects With Roscosmos

Duffy "gave the go-ahead" for direct technical discussions between Roscosmos and NASA of joint projects, Bakanov stressed.
"He [Duffy] gave the go-ahead to his subordinates for direct technical discussions between Roscosmos and NASA of joint projects. And by the next meeting, in November-December, we will prepare a full agenda, and work it out at the technical level in order to come to some specific decisions," the Roscosmos head said.
He noted that these decisions "will depend, among other things, on the geopolitical situation and the mood in the relationship."
