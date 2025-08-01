https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-informal-meeting-on-valaam-island-in-karelia-1122536238.html

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Informal Meeting on Valaam Island in Karelia

Putin and Lukashenko Hold Informal Meeting on Valaam Island in Karelia

Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are meeting informally on Valaam Island in Lake Ladoga, Karelia. The leaders of Russia and Belarus have visited Valaam... 01.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-01T11:21+0000

2025-08-01T11:21+0000

2025-08-01T13:25+0000

world

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

russia

belarus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122539068_0:264:2950:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_ce59e3547b0053355142c5f526bb8abe.jpg

As in previous years, they stopped by the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother God at the Smolensk Skete, where monks pray for Russians who have died in various wars.Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit. He first flew to St. Petersburg, then took a helicopter to the meeting location with Putin. The talks will be held one-on-one, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, joint projects, and economic cooperation. The international agenda and regional security will also be key topics. Part of the program will be open to the media.

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Lukashenko hold talks outside Saint Petersburg Sputnik International Putin and Lukashenko hold talks outside Saint Petersburg 2025-08-01T11:21+0000 true PT62M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, russia, belarus, видео