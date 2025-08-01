https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-informal-meeting-on-valaam-island-in-karelia-1122536238.html
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Informal Meeting on Valaam Island in Karelia
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are meeting informally on Valaam Island in Lake Ladoga, Karelia. The leaders of Russia and Belarus have visited Valaam
As in previous years, they stopped by the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother God at the Smolensk Skete, where monks pray for Russians who have died in various wars.Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit. He first flew to St. Petersburg, then took a helicopter to the meeting location with Putin. The talks will be held one-on-one, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, joint projects, and economic cooperation. The international agenda and regional security will also be key topics. Part of the program will be open to the media.
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are meeting informally on Valaam Island in Lake Ladoga, Karelia. The leaders of Russia and Belarus have visited Valaam together multiple times before.
As in previous years, they stopped by the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother God at the Smolensk Skete, where monks pray for Russians who have died in various wars.
Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit. He first flew to St. Petersburg, then took a helicopter to the meeting location with Putin. The talks will be held one-on-one, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, joint projects, and economic cooperation. The international agenda and regional security will also be key topics. Part of the program will be open to the media.