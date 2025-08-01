https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/sputnik-launches-247-fm-broadcasting-in-brazil-1122537012.html

Sputnik Launches 24/7 FM Broadcasting in Brazil

Starting today, Sputnik Agency is broadcasting around the clock in Portuguese on the FM band in Brazil. Listeners in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, home to 13.5 million people, will now have access to Sputnik's analytical programs, exclusive podcasts from its international team, and live on-the-ground reporting from Brazil and abroad.

With this launch, Sputnik has become the first and only Russian media outlet to provide full-scale 24/7 broadcasting in Latin America's largest country.In addition to the podcasts on national and international politics and the evening talk show already familiar to Brazilian audiences, Sputnik will introduce new news and analytical programs covering pressing global and regional issues.Sputnik is one of the world's largest international radio and news agencies, operating in more than 30 languages.Wellington Dias, Brazilian Minister of Social Development:"Sputnik Agency plays an exceptionally important role in covering critical issues that concern not only Russia but the entire world – our whole planet."Luciana Santos, Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:"Long live Sputnik, which has established itself as a vital communication tool! It strives to shed light on pressing issues, provide clarity, and deliver information – and information is a fundamental right. So congratulations on this achievement!"Marcia Lopes, Brazilian Minister for Women’s Affairs:"I’d like to congratulate Sputnik on its 10th anniversary and emphasize how crucial it is for us to engage with alternative media outlets. It’s essential to know our voices will reach the people."

